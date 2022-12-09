Harry and Meghan lay into the British press in their Netflix show and they gave it right back. Photo / Netflix

The first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell Netflix docuseries dropped on Thursday night.

While it’s not yet known how many people tuned in to watch the three 55-minute episodes that slammed both the monarchy and the media while simultaneously telling Harry and Meghan’s love story, the docuseries successfully sent ripples through the world’s media.

Earning the front page of countless newspapers, the Herald takes a look at how world media reacted to the show.

On Friday, The Mirror’s front page read “Stop This Royal Circus”, and featured a story slamming Prince Harry for “bemoaning” his treatment by the royal family again.

Royal editor Russell Myers also noted in his story that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “reignited” the war with the royals.

The Daily Mail’s Friday front page claimed the Netflix series - that is due to release another three episodes on December 15 - is a “direct hit” on Queen Elizabeth’s legacy.

Royal editor Hannah Furness noted that many royal sources found the series to be “deeply offensive” to Her Majesty’s legacy.

UK newspaper the Daily Express noted on its Friday font page that the couple had “deeply upset” the royal family with their series.

Many reports have since claimed the royals “hate” Meghan and that Prince William is “furious” at his brother.

The Daily Star seemingly called out the hypocrisy of the couple with its Friday front page.

Noting the couple are “publicity shy”, the publication called Harry and Meghan out for sharing the “most intimate secrets” with the entire world.

Following the release of the documentary, Buckingham Palace hit back at the opening line where Netflix claimed Kensington and Buckingham Palace did not reply to their request for comment.

The Times’ Friday front page revealed the clash between the palace and Netflix. It has since been revealed the palace received an email from a “third party” about the docuseries.

Metro made its front page about Harry’s comments on the royal family and how they marry women that “fit the mould” rather than marrying for love.

Harry’s comments were interpreted to be a dig at his father, King Charles, and brother, the Prince of Wales.

The Daily Star used its Friday front page to compare the couple’s show to Homes Under the Hammer and claimed “it’s not as good”.

They added, “With sincere apologises to Martin, Martel, Dion, Jacqui and Tommy,” and called the Duke and Duchess “Z-lister reality stars”.