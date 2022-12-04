How King Charles reacted to Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series

Harry and Meghan tackle their rift with the royal family in a new documentary. Video / Netflix

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s reaction to the bombshell teaser for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docu-series has been revealed by Palace insiders.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Charles and Camilla are “not worried” but instead “wearied” by the ongoing criticism levelled at the monarchy by the US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which - judging on the trailer - looks set to continue in their latest TV offering.

The publication reports that the royals made “magnanimous and very deliberate gestures” to include Harry “as much as possible” in the late Queen’s funeral in September and are frustrated by the ongoing drama with Harry and Meghan.

Harry and Meghan’s docuseries trailer was released by Netflix on Friday. Photo / Netflix

It also claims that royal sources also emphasised the irony of the many media deals undertaken by the Sussexes – including Harry’s upcoming memoir, their Netflix docu-series, and extraordinary Oprah Winfrey interview last year – given their claim of wanting to start a new, more “private” life away from the public eye.

“It is very wearying,” the insider told the Mail on Sunday

The source also claimed that William and Kate were “surprised but not that surprised” by the timing of the Netflix trailer’s release, which came in the midst of their high-profile visit to the US.

The first emotionally-driven teaser for the Netflix docu-series, titled Harry & Meghan, was released on Friday ahead of its rumoured release on December 8 (December 9 in New Zealand).

It was initially assumed the reportedly six-part series would focus largely on Harry and Meghan’s philanthropic work, but it’s clear from the 59-second clip that there are plenty of new royal bombshells on the way.

The most telltale sign is the black-and-white picture of Prince William and Kate Middleton that popped up in the trailer amid Harry’s voiceover: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.”

A photo of Kate and Will used in the promo for the doco (left) and Meghan is seen breaking down multiple times. Photo / Netflix

It was then juxtaposed by three moments showing Meghan breaking down in tears.

However, just a couple of months ago, Meghan insisted to Variety that the core theme of the series was their love story.

“So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story. I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding. People love,” Meghan told the publication in October.

“I’m not excluded in that sentiment. And our definition of love is really expansive: Partner love, self-love, the love of community and family. We use that as the baseline of the kind of shows and documentaries we want out there.”