Great Aussie stand-off between koala and kangaroo at North Stradbroke Island

Kangaroo v koala.

In possibly one of the most Australian scene ever, a kangaroo and a koala have been filmed in a tense stand-off in Queensland.

The video posted by 7NEWS, shows a kangaroo chasing a koala as it crawls on the ground and then appearing to pounce.

"Oh my God, they're having a fight. The kangaroo's trying to hurt the koala!" a woman can be overheard saying in the footage.

Is this the most Australian thing ever? A kangaroo has been caught on camera trying to take on a koala on North Stradbroke Island, off Queensland's east coast, over the weekend. https://t.co/TWh1KQycs4 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/y84cWK48hm — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) October 26, 2020

The koala cowers before making a run for it, with the roo giving chase.

The koala then stops under a tree and both marsupials wander off peaceably in different directions.

The standoff between Aussie icons.

Roo-dunnit!

