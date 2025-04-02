Rasika Devle described Graham Norton as "friendly" and his wine as "fruity". Photo / Alyse Wright

Debbie Tan said this was the first time they’d seen a celebrity in the supermarket and when they saw Norton they thought “this is not a normal day,”

“I didn’t know what to expect but he was so nice, it was what you hoped it would be.”

Asked by the Herald how he ended up working in a supermarket Norton replied “Well, I asked myself that same question!

“The idea is, you know, Woolworths stock all our range of wines and the Prosecco, and so the idea today is just sort of seeing what wine goes with what food and if people will push themselves to kind of try new things.”

Norton also revealed that the wines were on the menu when he married Scottish filmmaker Jonathan McLeod in 2022, telling the Herald: “We had a wedding weekend, and I remember it was a beautiful Irish summer, which is rare, and I remember drinking these wines out on the lawn with the sea and it was just beautiful.”

The comedian said that not all nights in which his wines make an appearance are as noteworthy, joking “Well, the joy of drinking wine is, you don’t remember. So it’s the opposite of memorable!”

Norton was joined in store by Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron, co-founders of the Te Kauwhata-based Invivo Wines, who have produced wine bearing Norton’s name since 2014.

Tim Lightbourne, Rob Cameron, Haydn Jones and Graham Norton at surprise wine tasting event at Woolworths Mt Roskill. Photo / Alyse Wright

Norton is in New Zealand for a three city tour of his show, An Evening with Graham Norton. This is his first visit to Aotearoa and said he was that the country was “so consistently beautiful”.

“You know, normally when you go somewhere you do a bit of driving and then you get to the pretty bit. It all appears to be pretty, so which is kind of extraordinary ... I think that’s the thing that surprised me the most. I kind of knew there was going to be lots of natural beauty, but I didn’t expect it to be so kind of, you know, densely packed.”

Not everyone was starstruck by the celebrity sighting. A mother passing by told her preschool age child “That’s the man mummy and daddy went to see last night,” to which the child replied “Can we go now?”

Rasika Devle was more impressed. Devle said she loves Norton and said the chat show host was “so friendly.”

Devle tasted Norton’s Sauvignon Blanc. The official tasting notes for the white wine describe “a gorgeous fresh and aromatic nose with strong scents of nashi pear, fresh cut apple and papaya,” Devle said the wine was “fruity,”

“You can really taste the grapes guess? It was sour but I liked it, I’m a big fan of whites.”

Lisa Aull is not a fan of Sauvignon Blanc and told Norton as much.

“I was very honest with him, and I feel like I can be because I’m over 50 now, Sav’s not my fave but it was very lovely. It went down very smoothly.”

“He was very, very lovely, and made you feel calm.”

As part of promotional filming organised by Woolworths, Norton handed out samples of his wine range, alongside unusual food pairings such as devilled eggs, seaweed and chilli sauce.

“The seaweed was covered in salt, and the saltiness went well with the sourness of the wine” Devle said of the snack and Sauvignon Blanc pairing.

“Egg and wine, I think maybe not meant to be!” Tan said of the devilled egg and Malbec combo.

Graham Norton leads Lisa Aull through a wine and snack pairing in-store at Woolworths Mt Roskill. Photo / Alyse Wright

Lightbourne said it was a huge help to have Norton involved in the Invivo business. “What we’re selling and what we’re creating is incredibly high quality New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc from regions around the country. We need to celebrate that, having someone like Graham on board is so helpful to help elevate that story.”

Norton’s collaboration with Invivo in 2011 began when the winemakers spotted Norton drinking New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc on his chat show The Graham Norton Show.

“These guys from Invivo, they heard about it, and they got in touch and they said, we hear you like New Zealand Summer Blanc, do you want some for the show?” Norton explained: “You’re never too old or too rich for a free drink so we said yes, and that relationship started that way.”

The cheeky offer proved fruitful, with the company going on to produce a limited-edition vintage of Graham Norton Sauvignon Blanc in 2014. The joint venture has expanded, with six wine and four spirits now sold under the GN Wines and Spirits umbrella. Norton is now a minority shareholder in the Invivo & Co company, holding 1.63% stake.

In 2024, Invivo produced its 20 millionth bottle of “GN” wine. Woolworths New Zealand’s general manager of liquor, Jamie Matthewson, said Norton’s wines were popular with shoppers even when he was not personally on hand to promote them. “Graham Norton Wines are a top pick for Woolies customers and it’s a treat to have him join us for this event.”

It’s a similar situation overseas, with the range sold in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Canada and Japan. Nielsen EPOS data from the UK covering the 52 weeks to January 25 2025 showed Graham Norton was the fastest growing major brand in the New Zealand White Wine category, growing 396% year on year. The winery say in the UK in 2024, someone consumed a glass of Graham Norton Invivo wine every two seconds.

Invivo also work with Sex And The City star Sarah Jessica Parker, producing a Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc and French Rosé under the label name of Invivo X, SJP.