- Graham Norton was spotted at Christchurch’s You Hanoi Me restaurant before his nationwide tour.
- Norton begins his tour at the Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch with shows in Wellington and Auckland.
- An Evening with Graham Norton features entertainment celebrating his TV highlights and memorable moments.
Popular Irish talk show host Graham Norton has been spotted out in Christchurch enjoying a taste of the city’s revered hospitality while he preps for the beginning of his multi-stop nationwide tour.
Yesterday evening the 61-year-old comedian sat down for a meal at modern Vietnamese restaurant, You Hanoi Me, on Victoria St.
A photo was subsequently posted to Facebook showing Norton smiling with the restaurant’s staff, with the caption: “Graham Norton in this evening.”
A source told the Herald that staff enjoyed having Norton in to dine, who was said to be a “splendid ol' fell” on the night.