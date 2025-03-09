Exclusive photos: Brad Pitt spotted filming in Queenstown

A well-bearded Pitt was wearing full camouflage, including a green beanie, for his starring role in Heart of the Beast as a former Navy Seal.

Brad Pitt on set near Queenstown this morning. Photo / George Heard

A seaplane used in the movie was in action this morning with several boats also on the water.

Queenstown and nearby Milford Sound are stepping in for Alaska for the movie where Pitt’s character and his retired combat dog attempt to return to civilisation after a catastrophic accident deep in the wilderness.

Brad Pitt with the dog who players a former combat dog in the movie set in Alaska. Photo / George Heard

Pitt’s production company Plan B is producing the film for Paramount Pictures.

Scenes were being shot last week on Lake Wakatipu and around Mt Aspiring National Park, of the seaplane with a North American tail number being followed by a filming chopper crew.

Brad Pitt was spotted filming in Queenstown today. Photo / George Heard

The film production crew has a base camp set up nearby, busy with trucks, tents, and high security. A sign points towards the film set.

A public notice last month advised that a section of the western side of the lake, south of Kinloch, had been exclusively reserved for several days.

Planes and boats were being used for the early morning shoot with Hollywood star Brad Pitt today. Photo / George Heard

On February 26, a letter to local residents and businesses from New Zealand film company DWTT Productions location managers advised of the “upcoming activities in your area”.

Filming started with a helicopter following the seaplane across Lake Wakatipu and the national park. Photo / George Heard

“From March 3 to April 10, 2025, DWTT Productions Ltd will be preparing and filming scenes for an international feature film in the wider Glenorchy area,” it said.

“During this period, you may notice increased traffic movements and traffic management measures in place.”

Filming for Brad Pitt's latest movie Heart of the Beast got under way in Queenstown last week, with the South Island town acting as a backdrop for Alaska. Photo / George Heard

It gave a calendar which outlined filming days and rough locations.

Other shoots are lined up for nearby Milford Sounds and the beauty spot of Paradise which was also used in the Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian.

“We consider it a privilege to work in such areas and understand the significance of our presence around your home and/or business. We are committed to minimising any disruptions our activities may cause,” the letter said.

Glenorchy has been full of production crew over the last few days, with staff believed to have signed strict non-disclosure agreements.

Queenstown has been excited by the filming action over the last few days. Photo / George Heard

There were rumours that Pitt had slipped into the New Zealand Open golf tournament at Millbrook Resort last weekend – and that he had filmed a TV commercial in the area for De’Longhi, for whom he is a global ambassador.

The local grapevine has also been abuzz with Pitt, one of the world’s most recognisable faces, being in town. Locals believe he might be privately renting out rooms at some of Central Otago’s fine dining establishments and staying at a remote, secret spot just out of town.

Queenstown is stepping in as Alaska. Photo / George Heard

Pitt’s girlfriend of more than two years, Swiss jewellery professional Ines de Ramon, is thought to be arriving in Queenstown halfway through the shoot, Society Insider reported.

Sources also told the Herald’s Society Insider that Pitt has more security in tow than any film star has had previously while working in New Zealand.

Pitt reunites on the latest film with director David Ayer after they worked together on the 2014 Second World War action blockbuster Fury. The producers are the Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle of Whiplash and La La Land and actress Olivia Hamilton.

