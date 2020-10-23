Funny response posted on Facebook about New Zealand's election pens

Voters were given a free single use pen, when voting this year. Photo / File

Single-use ballot pens caused a stir online in the lead-up to the election, as New Zealanders were over whether they were essential in times of pandemic or a waste of taxpayer's money.

Now, a Facebook post has gone viral, offering an election pen for sale.

The post, on the NZ Farming page, received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from amused New Zealanders who used similar pens to make their choices in last week's election.

"Second hand pen for sale", the person behind the page wrote.

"Used one occasion to draw ticks, didn't work either time!"

Taxpayers footed a hefty bill of more than $730,000 for the single-use ballot pens used during this year's election.

Because of fears of possible Covid-19 transmission, 3.6 million pens were supplied by the Electoral Commission so voters would not have to share pens.

Made in China, the plastic pens were 14cm and freight cost $284,000 to bring them to New Zealand.

Each pen cost about $0.125 to make.

The page owner told the Herald he made the comments for a laugh.

"Look honestly it's not just a farming thing, most people have a great sense of humour,"

The post went viral on Facebook collecting more than 4000 reactions and 400 comments.

Many commenters found the humour in the post.

"At least I got something out of the election," one person wrote.

Some people also pointed out that their pens either did not work or were close to running out of ink.

"I think the ink ran out. Very limited amount of ink provided."

One commenter even shared their disappointment about not receiving an "I Voted" sticker.

"Still gutted our govt don't give us 'I Voted' stickers."