Blake Lively ridiculed for Photoshop fail

Blake Lively has dipped her toes into the world of Photoshop fails. Photo / Getty Images

Blake Lively has been mocked for her attempt at Photoshopping an Instagram photo.

The Gossip Girl actress posted a photo to her where she had noticeably drawn photoshopped a pair of shoes onto her bare feet.

A fan quickly took note of the phony footwear, writing, "It's the drawn on heels for me."

To make matters worse, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, posted the original photo to his own page with Lively's unedited bare feet on full display.

Reynolds, 43, also teased his wife for the edited photo, drawing a pair of boots on her feet in a photo posted to his Instagram Story.

Lively reposted Reynolds' handiwork to her social media, joking, "…I don't see the issue."

She went on to poke fun at herself for the fail.

"@louboutinworld are you hiring? Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail, impressive résumé upon request," she wrote.