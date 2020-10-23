Bizarre McDonald's order goes viral

A Canadian's woman's odd McDonald's order has gone viral after a snap of the receipt was put online.
Kate Poole, woke up on day with quite a sore head, after a night on the town, and decided to soothe her hangover with McDonald's.
However, she removed nearly every topping from her burger.
She asked for no bun, mustard, onion, pickle and no beef patty.
All was left was the tomato sauce. So when her order arrived, she received a few packets of tomato sauce.
"So we had a few drinks last night and Kate decides a McDonald's hamburger will cure her hangover," a post of the order and receipt shared to Poole's husband's Instagram read.
Read More
- 2020 food trends revealed: How Covid changed the way we eat - NZ Herald
- Weird laws you never knew existed in New Zealand - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: McDonald's by the post-lockdown numbers: 300,000 burgers, 30,000 coffees,...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Queues at McDonald's drive-thru as Kiwis wake to level 3 - NZ Herald
- Kiwi teen left with horrific burns after McDonald's coffee cup incident - NZ Herald
"Now, Katie is the type of person who will make modifications to a classic - 'no pickles, no onions' etc. So this is what she ordered 'no pickles, no onions, no mustard, no bun, no patty'.
"They literally sent us two ketchup packets! hahahahaha."
The post went viral.
"This is my favourite thing ever. I am still laughing," another comment read.
"Omg I am dying!" another wrote.
Although she only received two packets of tomato sauce, she was charged full price.