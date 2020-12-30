Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

From Taika Waititi to Zoom drinks: 50 good things that happened in 2020

8 minutes to read
A few good things that happened in 2020. Video / Supplied / TVNZ
By:

Social Media and Trending Reporter for nzherald.co.nz

If there is one truth we can surely all agree on it is this: 2020 was, overall, a truly terrible year.

From devastating bushfires to a deadly pandemic, there's been no shortage of bad news.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.