New Zealand

Covid 19 coronavirus: Dramatic data reveals lockdown crushed flu - down 99.9%

4 minutes to read

Influenza was virtually wiped out by New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown - likely sparing scores of flu-related deaths and easing the annual strain on our hospitals. Photo / NZME

Jamie Morton
By:

Science Reporter, NZ Herald

Influenza was virtually wiped out by New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown - likely sparing hundreds of flu-related deaths and easing the annual strain on our hospitals.

The dramatic side-effect of our pandemic interventions on common winter

