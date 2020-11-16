Website of the Year

Chris Nikic, you are an Ironman. And your journey is remarkable

6 minutes to read

Chris Nikic, 21, the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Iron Man triathlon. Photo / Zack Wittman, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Kurt Streeter

Nikic, 21, became the first person with Down syndrome to conquer the gruelling endurance race, offering lessons in perseverance and hope.

The Florida sky had grown dark, and Chris Nikic felt ready to quit. He

