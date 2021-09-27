Final bite: End of the line for Cadbury chocolate factory

The teeth of a digger hang over the famous doorway that lured sweet tooths in their thousands to the famed Cadbury World tourist attraction. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery, ODT

The teeth of a digger hang over the famous doorway that lured sweet tooths in their thousands to the famed Cadbury World tourist attraction. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery, ODT

The final word in the history of the Cadbury chocolate factory was written yesterday when demolition crews toppled the final piece of company livery from the Dunedin complex's rapidly diminishing facades.

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said demolition contractor Ceres expected to level all of the Cumberland St walls this week, and the Castle St frontage was expected to be knocked over next week.

"The demolition team will continue processing material on site after that, crushing and stockpiling concrete for example, and demolition works will largely be complete by the end of October."

The factory is being demolished to clear the way for the city's new $1.4b hospital.

Heritage New Zealand earlier said the former factory site - which is a category 2 historic place - had 'heritage significance'. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

The facades were considered to have heritage value but, in his decision, hearings commissioner Gary Rae said their loss was unavoidable.

A former Dairy and Machine House building at the site will be retained.