Newlywed returns from honeymoon to find in-laws ate their wedding cake

A new bride was "p***ed" when she returned from her honeymoon to discover that her in-laws had eaten her entire wedding cake. Photo / Getty Images

Popular Reddit thread Am I the A**hole is an anonymous online sharing forum for people who want to sound out other like-minded souls about things that are making them angry and whether they actually have a right to be. Anything from a friend stealing the baby name you had chosen to when has a bridezilla gone too far are discussed, but one very common and recurring issue is the dreaded in-laws.

One new bride took to Reddit recently to ask the age-old question, AITA (Am I The A**hole) for being really angry with her in-laws over an unsanctioned consumption of wedding cake.

The 24-year-old newlywed shared that she had enjoyed a brief four-day honeymoon with her new husband, while her in-laws stayed in her house. Upon returning she found that they had eaten their entire wedding cake while they were gone and she was "p***ed".

She wrote: "When my husband and I got back from our honeymoon, our cake was gone. The cake wasn't necessarily crazy expensive, however, we had clearly mentioned we wanted to save it.

"When confronted, my in-laws said that saving a wedding cake for a year is disgusting and they did us a favour. AITA [Am I The A**hole] for being p***ed?

"We can easily buy another cake, but I'm mostly upset that this ruined a tradition we wanted to do," she said, adding that she had made it clear they wanted to keep the cake.

The Reddit response was fairly unanimous, officially dubbing the poster "NTA" (Not the A**hole).

"NTA. You did them a favour letting them stay in your house while you were on your honeymoon and they arrogantly ate something you were saving and then blew you off, claiming they were 'doing you a favour'. Keep this in mind – this is how your in-laws operate," replied one Redditor.

While another said: "Have your husband tell his parents that until they go to the exact bakery that made their wedding cake and pay for them to make an exact replica of your wedding cake that they ate ... they are not welcome in your home or your lives.

"That they crossed a boundary and it's their responsibility to fix it ... and until they do, actions have consequences."

While it is probably not the way this bride wanted to start her married life or her relationship with her in-laws, she is definitely "not the a**hole" in this battle.