Model Alison Kay Bowles and bride-to-be hits back at 'Karens' who mocked her ring

Model Alison Kay Bowles got engaged to baseball player Adeiny Hechavarria in 2019. Photo / Alison Kay Bowles, Instagram

When most brides-to-be share post about their engagement ring online, they're met with congratulations and compliments.

But one engaged woman in the US was floored to find out that video of her ring had been shared to a Facebook group, where people had ruthlessly mocked its size.

Model Alison Kay Bowles got engaged to baseball player Adeiny Hechavarria in 2019, with the Atlanta Braves star presenting her with a gorgeous five-carat round-cut engagement ring.

Bowles has more than 71,000 followers on TikTok and recently posted a video skit depicting her "buying my fiance a $5 coffee after he bought me the engagement ring of my dreams".

It's a common joke played out by engaged women on TikTok and the video received a positive response from viewers, who praised her "beautiful" ring.

But unbeknown to Bowles, the video was also shared to a Facebook group where people picked apart her ring.

"So there is a Facebook group with a bunch of Karens making fun of my ring," Bowles says in the video before reading out some of the comments.

Bowles decided to expose the cruel comments in a TikTok video, sharing screenshots of the remarks which claimed her ring was "ugly" and they "give this marriage seven months".

"I don't drink coffee nor understand the Starbucks hype, but even I'd chose coffee over that cubic zirconia crap," one commenter sniped.

"Considering that ring is fake AF, a $5 coffee might be a good trade," another wrote.

They even attacked one woman who said she liked the ring, with a commenter responding: "Sorry about your poor taste in rings."

In a follow-up video addressing another woman from the group who said she didn't like the ring, Bowles said: "You may not like my ring and that's fine because the ring is mine and I like it, and my fiance who loves me gave it to me.

"Maybe you shouldn't be part of a group or admin of a group ... that stalks, harasses and shames people."

Others applauded Bowles' response to the "Karens", agreeing that it was shocking to see complete strangers picking apart her ring.

"Imagine having this much free time," one person commented.

"This is so insane why do they care so much," another wrote.

"Oh my – the jealousy!!" one commented. "Very pretty ring."