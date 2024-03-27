Which shops and supermarkets will close over Easter? Photo / NZME

Many of us are counting down the hours to a four-day weekend over Easter, complete with all our favourite chocolate treats, family gatherings and a luxurious sleep-in or two.

But if you haven’t yet stocked up on hot cross buns for breakfast or groceries for the long weekend, you might have a rude awakening come Good Friday morning, with your local supermarket shut for the public holiday.

Can you still head out for brunch with your mates over Easter? Take the kids shopping or to the museum or zoo to burn off some energy amid what’s set to be a windy and rainy long weekend?

It’s an age-old debate whether we should ditch Easter trading hours here in New Zealand, one that reignites each year. Professor Jonathan Elms, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Massey Business School in Albany, says he’s not convinced the Easter trading rules make much sense.

“It’s about providing employees with some downtime,” Elms tells the Herald.

“I’m all about absolutely supporting the employee but I do think businesses should be given the flexibility to operate where and when they want to.”

Online retailers such as Temu and Amazon have also changed the game, as they’re open all day, every day – but Elms adds it’s important for Kiwis to continue to support local retailers.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the shops, supermarkets and local attractions that are open throughout Easter weekend to save you the headache and the panicked Google searches this year.

When are the public holidays?

Good Friday on March 29 and Easter Monday on April 1 are the only public holidays over Easter Weekend. Good Friday is also a restricted trading day, but Easter Monday is not.

Saturday is not a public holiday, and neither is Easter Sunday – but Sunday is a restricted trading day, during which shops can open depending on local council rules.

If you haven't stocked up on Easter treats, now is the time. Photo / 123rf

Are shops and supermarkets closed over Easter?

Good Friday is a public holiday and restricted trading day, so supermarkets and liquor stores must be closed, while dairies, cafes, restaurants, services stations and pharmacies can remain open. Cafes, bars and restaurants can only serve alcohol if it’s with food.

Saturday is just a normal day, but some shops may stay closed over the weekend, so it’s worth checking before you head out.

Easter Sunday is not a public holiday, but it is a restricted trading day. Again, supermarkets and liquor stores must close, and there are some unique rules that apply to trading on this day. Shops can open if permitted by their local council, and some exceptions apply.

Most supermarkets in New Zealand will shut on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Photo / Getty Images

For example, garden centres can open on Easter Sunday, though they can’t on Good Friday. In Christchurch, shops in the Arts Centre can open on Easter Sunday from 10am to 4pm. In Auckland, Parnell Rd shops can open from 10am to 6pm, thanks to an exemption dating back to 1989.

Easter Monday is a public holiday but not a restricted trading day, though some restaurants and cafes may apply a surcharge. Again, some shops might close to give staff a long weekend.

When are supermarkets closed?

All supermarkets are shut on Good Friday and most of them will close on Easter Sunday as well, though hours might vary among the stores.

You can check here to see opening hours for your local New World supermarket and here to see when your local Pak’nSave will open over the weekend. Woolworths, formerly Countdown, doesn’t have a full list of their stores’ Easter hours, but you can check your local in the store finder on their website here.

Auckland Museum will be open as normal throughout the long weekend. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Are museums, zoos and libraries open over Easter?

Auckland War Memorial Museum/Tāmaki Paenga Hira is open throughout the weekend from 9am to 5pm. Motat is open from 10am to 4pm as normal. In Wellington, Te Papa is open from 10am-6pm as normal. Wellington Museum is open all weekend from 10am to 5pm and the Cable Car Museum is open all weekend from 9am to 5pm.

Throughout Easter weekend, Auckland Zoo will be open for its usual hours from 9.30am to 5.30pm, while Wellington Zoo is open from 9.30am-5pm. Hamilton Zoo is open all weekend from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

All Auckland Council libraries and community centres are closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday and remain closed on Easter Monday except for Botany Library, which will be open from 10am-6pm. All Wellington City libraries will shut on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, remaining open on Saturday apart from Miramar Library.

In Christchurch, the city’s libraries will close on Good Friday and stay open as normal on Saturday and Sunday – except for their Linwood, Hornby and Spredon branches. Central library Tūranga is open from 10am to 5pm on Easter Monday, while all other libraries remain closed.



