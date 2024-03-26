The search for survivors continues after Baltimore bridge collapse, Auckland Airport’s new $300m transport hub and the Government set to unveil its economic plan in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

Waves of rain are set to lash much of the North Island during Easter Weekend as a low-pressure system forms east of New Zealand.

Niwa is warning of a “moisture-laden” long weekend with rain expected to fall on eastern and northern holiday hotspots. Strong winds are also expected to buffet many regions with temperatures plunging.

MetService forecaster Clare O’Connor said heavy rain and strong winds were expected to hit parts of the North Island on Saturday.

“Things do begin to cool down as we get towards the weekend, with showers and a southerly cool wind slowly travelling up the country,” O’Connor said.

“The southerly winds could also be quite gusty and will be strong in exposed places, especially around the eastern North Island.”

She said the expected travel path of the front could result in rain warnings for Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa.

Severe gale warnings were likely for parts of eastern Bay of Plenty, eastern Taupō, Taranaki, Manawatū, Horowhenua, Kāpiti, Wellington, and the Marlborough Sounds.

“The North Island, particularly the east coast, is likely to experience the most rainfall, as we’re expecting a low-pressure system to form on the North Island,” O’Connor said.

Metservice is forecasting the wettest region this Easter weekend will be Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti Gisborne.

O’Connor advised those planning to travel away for the weekend in the eastern North Island that Friday would be a better day for travel.

“If you’re camping over the weekend, make sure your pegs are secure and that you have some waterproof and warm layers, as the temperature change will be noticeable.”

Meanwhile, the South Island will lap up the sunny weather first this Easter weekend, but not without a wintry blast laden with snow and gusty thunderstorms.

O’Connor said that leading up to the weekend, South Islanders will experience a shift in temperatures with a showery, southerly flow moving up the country today.

Cold south-westerlies will bring snow down to about 600m in Southland and Otago, as a cold front sweeps north over southern and central NZ on Thursday.

By the end of the week, the front is expected to move further north, leaving parts of the South Island with the warmest and driest weather for the long weekend.

O’Connor said that West Coast of the South Island could experience the best temperatures for the Easter Weekend.