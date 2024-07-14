Other more feeble attempts have been made - not least against Trump, who has been the target of at least three previous plots. Several more would-be assailants have planned to kill Joe Biden.
The constant threat of violent death is something of an occupational hazard for American commanders-in-chief, and four sitting presidents have succumbed to it.
Nonetheless, there is no denying that this incident will have a significant impact on this year’s presidential race.
Trump has built his campaign on the idea that everyone is out to get him. Federal prosecutors, judges, election officials, rival politicians and journalists have all been accused of trying to bring down his campaign and prevent his return to the White House.
Many of those claims have rightly been contested. But after the incident in Pennsylvania, even Trump’s worst enemies cannot deny that there are some who would rather see him dead than re-elected.
Like Reagan, Trump can expect a poll boost
The polls already suggest that Trump is likely to win back the presidency in November, after a torrid few months for his opponent and a criminal conviction that has had little impact on his popularity.
If history tells us anything, the events of Saturday will only increase his support. In the months after Reagan was shot, the newly-elected Republican president saw a poll boost of eight points.
On Monday, Trump will greet supporters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to announce his running mate at the Republican Party’s national convention.
The security arrangements, which are already stringent, will likely be strengthened further in response to the major safety breach that came close to ending the nominee’s life.
But the rhetoric, too, will be different. Trump’s supporters are already claiming the assassination attempt as the latest battle in his war to rescue the US, and that framing will now dominate the campaign.
Minutes after it happened, the former president’s son posted a photo of his father being led away, with the caption: “He’ll never stop fighting to Save America”. After receiving medical treatment, Trump himself said it was “incredible that such an act can take place in our country”.
The subtext of that remark is obvious: that America is broken, and that he will fix it with the help of his supporters.
The attempt on Trump’s life is a stark reminder of how a single, groundbreaking, moment can upend an already tempestuous campaign.