It’s understandable to think that using a lot of cleaning products will get things more clean, especially when you see someone on TikTok using a half bottle of bleach to clean a tub - but, when it comes to cleaning agents, less is truly more. “Using more cleaning products while cleaning does not yield the best or even better results,” says Carylanne Brown, a senior Grove guide at Grove Collaborative, a company that specialises in sustainable brands. “In fact, using too much cleaning product can leave residue or build up on your household surfaces, which in turn can attract more dirt to stick to those surfaces.” For best results, Brown says, “Be sure to follow the instructions for how much to use, measure precisely, and confirm which surfaces they are safe to use on. I would also recommend avoiding mixing your cleaning products as this can cause dangerous fumes and chemical reactions.

“Using more cleaning products while cleaning does not yield the best or even better results,” says Carylanne Brown. Photo / 123rf

Myth: Baking soda and vinegar is a powerful cleaning combo

Sure, we all love the cool fizzing reaction that is created by combining baking soda and vinegar, but once the theatrics are over, you’re left with, essentially, a saltwater solution. While the mechanical action of the fizzing can loosen some messes (notably: build-up in a slow-moving drain), for the most part, the combination of baking soda and vinegar offers little by way of cleaning power. It’s still fun though.

Myth: Major household appliances are self-cleaning

It’s so easy to forget to clean the things we use to clean other things (especially when the oven comes with that tempting SELF-CLEAN button), but when it comes to major household appliances, like dishwashers and washing machines, as well as smaller cleaning tools like vacuums, don’t overlook the need for routine care (and please don’t hit that button; you could damage your oven). “All appliances need regular cleaning and maintenance,” says Katie Dills, the brand president of The Cleaning Authority. “Dishwashers and washing machines should have periodic cleanings to remove soap scum, mould and mineral build-up. Vacuum cleaners need their filters and brushes cleaned or replaced to maintain performance.” Experts recommend cleaning household appliances every one to three months.

Myth: Air fresheners are the best way to eliminate odours in the home or car

Put down that can of pina colada-scented air freshener! “Traditional air freshener and odour removal products typically mask odours instead of removing them,” Brown says. She recommends activated charcoal or baking soda to absorb, rather than cover, odours in the home, or good, old-fashioned fresh air. “Sometimes the best way to eliminate odours is to simply let in fresh air - open windows, use exhaust fans, or even invest in an air purifier to improve airflow and reduce lingering smells.” When an air freshener is called for, Brown says, “I would recommend seeking formulas that contain essential oils. The use of essential oils can help to purify the air and leave a pleasant scent without the use of synthetic fragrances.”

Letting in fresh air through an open window is often the best way to eliminate smells and odours from the house. Photo / 123rf

Myth: Use newspaper to clean windows

Absorbent, lint-free newspaper used to be one of the best options for cleaning windows and other glass surfaces. But that is no longer true, Brown says. “Modern newspapers are often printed using certain inks that can result in streaking or staining of your windows. Not to mention, in our current digital age, you’re less likely to have a bunch of newspapers laying around for this purpose.” Instead, she recommends using microfibre cloths for the job, which she says, “are an excellent reusable option for keeping your windows sparkling clean with a streak-free shine while creating less waste.”

Myth: Wash cars with dish soap

Dish soap is one of the most affordable and versatile cleaning agents out there - you can dilute it to make a mopping solution, dab it on your shirt to pre-treat food stains, or use it to wipe down kitchen cabinet fronts - and its ubiquity makes it a tempting choice for a home car wash. But you should avoid using it on your car if you can. Dish soap weakens a car’s clear coat, the layer that protects the paint, by stripping away the protective wax coating, leaving the car’s paint job vulnerable to nicks and scratches. Instead, invest in a bottle of car wash soap, which is formulated with wax and clear coatings in mind. It will be a worthy investment indeed: A bottle of car wash soap typically costs around US$10 ($17.50), whereas a new clear coat job could run you anywhere from US$300-$1000 ($520-$1750).

Myth: Vinegar can clean everything

Distilled white vinegar is a powerful all-natural cleaning agent, but it is not an all-purpose one - there are a number of common household materials and finishes that should never be cleaned with vinegar or other acid-based products. “Vinegar should not be used on natural stone surfaces like granite, marble or limestone because it can damage the stone,” Dills says. “It can also strip the finish on certain hardwood floors.” Other things you can’t clean with vinegar include grout; stainless steel; cast iron; gaskets and other rubber parts; and electronics.

Washing dishes by hand is far less efficient than letting a dishwasher handle the work. Photo / 123rf

Myth: Washing dishes by hand is more efficient than using the dishwasher

This persistent debate, the subject of countless posts on Reddit, is fairly easy to settle. “Dishwashers are generally more water- and energy-efficient than hand washing, especially for full loads,” Dills says. “They also provide higher water temperatures, which can lead to better sanitation.” On average, washing dishes by hand uses 30 to 102 litres of water, compared to the dishwasher, which uses 11 to 15 litres of water. Given its efficiency, experts recommend using the dishwasher for almost everything, and reserving hand-washing for delicate items like stemware or fine china, heat-sensitive materials like wood or lightweight plastic, or when only a few dishes need to be cleaned.

Myth: Cast iron pans can’t be washed with soap

Cast iron pans are considered workhorses in the kitchen because of their durability, natural non-stick cooking surface, and ability to retain heat. But they come with rules for their care and keeping that tend to be conferred with the gravitas of a secret society initiation ritual. One such rule - perhaps the cardinal rule of cast iron cookware! - is that cast iron pans must never be washed with soap, to avoid compromising the non-stick coating created by applying, then heating, thin layers of neutral cooking oil. However, when the oil is heated, it polymerises, and the change in its structure renders it impervious to soap. So go ahead and wash your cast iron pan with soap; even Lodge, a maker of cast iron skillets and other cookware, says it’s okay.

Myth: Mopping is the best way to clean hard floors

Great news for people who hate to mop - there are plenty of other good ways to get hard floors clean! “Sweeping daily will help clear away any dirt and debris that may accumulate on our hard floors,” Brown says, “and takes much less time and energy than mopping. You can also use a floor cleaner spray to spot treat spills and messes in-between mopping. Simply spray the affected area and wipe away with a sponge or microfiber cloth.” You’ll still need to mop hard floors when deep cleaning is called for, but you can extend the time between mopping to one to three months, depending on how highly trafficked the area is, by using other techniques for routine floor care.