Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dame Lisa Carrington on family, self-compassion and her dog Colin

By Sophie Neville
NZ Woman's Weekly·
8 mins to read

Dame Lisa Carrington has been enjoying an extended break from international competition. Photo / Amalia Osborne

Dame Lisa Carrington has been enjoying an extended break from international competition. Photo / Amalia Osborne

For the first time in 16 years, Kiwi kayak queen Dame Lisa Carrington has had a chance to catch her breath. Well, sort of. While she’s still hitting the water six days a week in preparation for the next Olympics – and made an unexpected return to racing this month

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save