Lisa tells us her slower start to 2025 allowed her to broaden her focus. Not one to sit still for long, Lisa, 36, has this year become a part-owner of women’s basketball team BNZ Kāhu, received an honorary doctorate from Auckland University of Technology and fronted various ad campaigns, among other pursuits.

But now, she’s stepping aside from the spotlight – just a little – to let someone else shine: her beloved pooch Colin. Lisa reveals that her furry best mate is now the star of his very own Colindar – a calendar featuring 12 months of canine cuteness, captured by Paw Prints Photography’s Linda Palmer.

Dame Lisa's beloved cavoodle, Colin. Photo / Linda Palmer

“He’s such a little character,” says Lisa, who is thrilled that proceeds will go towards Save the Kiwi, a cause close to her heart. “I never thought I’d be that dog parent that had pictures of their dog on the wall. But I do love him, so here we are! And it’s for a good cause.”

Lisa and Bucky became fur-parents to Colin in 2020, when Covid restrictions saw the Olympics postponed and international travel was off the cards. They’d always wanted a dog and, for the first time since she started competing, Lisa would be at home.

“I wanted to be around to train, walk him and get to know him. From the moment we brought him home, he just became the hugest part of our family.”

Lisa admits Colin is a little bit spoiled. He sleeps on the bed, cuddles up on the couch with her and Bucky at night, and doesn’t much like being away from Lisa’s side. She recalls an incident when she was in a K4 boat training at Auckland’s Lake Pupuke when Colin – who was supposed to be waiting with the coaches on dry land – leapt into the lake, swam out to the kayak and tried to clamber aboard.

“I had to scoop him out and paddle him back to shore dripping wet,” she says with a laugh.

Her furry best mate is now the star of his very own Colindar. Photo / Linda Palmer

While Lisa is firmly focused on reaching the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, she admits she relished the break from the relentless pressure of competitive racing. For the first time in almost 20 years, she’s been able to pause and take stock of where she is in life. Yes, she’s still following a strict training schedule, but being at home more has signalled a massive shift.

“It’s definitely felt very different,” she reflects. “It’s given me the opportunity to take a bit of a breath and get to know myself, without that intensity and importance of performing. That drive has been hard to curb, but it’s helped give oxygen to other parts of my life, like my husband, family and friends.”

It’s also been a reminder of just how much she loves the sport in which she made her name. Since Lisa first picked up a paddle as a teenager, she’s lived and breathed kayaking, becoming Aotearoa’s most successful Olympian, with eight golds and a bronze to her name.

“I missed the racing,” she admits. “But I’m glad I miss it because it’s the first time that I’ve ever stepped away from it, so I wasn’t sure how I’d feel. It’s been a good chance to examine who I am without it, to be honest.”

And she says watching the New Zealand team compete in World Cup events in Europe stirred up some feelings. But this new chapter is teaching her to separate her identity from her achievements. Self-worth, she says, shouldn’t be dependent on her success on the water.

“It’s great to see the girls and the rest of the team still out there, and realise that life goes on without you. The success of the sport or the team is not dependent on me. It’s been good to see that I don’t need those things, the racing or the medals, to feel important for myself, and just because I’m not there doesn’t mean I’m any less. I’m sure a lot of people can resonate with this idea, that your job isn’t you. Whilst it’s a big passion, there’s more to life as well.”

Another powerful shift for Lisa this year has been learning to silence her inner critic.

Lisa and Bucky became fur-parents to Colin in 2020. Photo / Amalia Osborne

“I can be really tough on myself,” she admits. “That internal voice telling me I need to do better, or do more, or just holding myself to such high expectations. It’s been there for a long time and I thought it was what kept me motivated. But I’m starting to learn more about self-compassion, and what that really means.

“Now I see that, when you approach things with more self-acceptance, you create more space to learn and grow. I’m leaning into that a bit more and it feels good.”

Lisa recently became Zespri’s first global ambassador, representing the kiwifruit brand on the world stage. As part of this, she speaks about finding her “flow state”. As someone who pushes her body and mind to the limits, she knows the power of being in “flow” – that elusive state where everything magically clicks.

“It’s that feeling of being fully at peace with yourself in the moment. You’re connected, mentally and physically, and everything feels aligned. It doesn’t mean things are easy, but there’s a real sense of presence and being exactly where you’re meant to be.”

For Lisa, this state of flow often arrives during training or on race day.

“When you’re in that state, it doesn’t matter what happens next – you’re just in it. And it’s amazing. The challenge is, how do you live like that day to day in regular life?”

It’s a question she’s been exploring more as she navigates her new rhythm outside the constant demands of competition.

The athlete says everyday things in life keep her grounded, especially time with Bucky and Colin. Photo / Amalia Osborne

“There are always distractions that pull you away from that space. But the goal is to find those moments more often, to feel that flow in everyday life. That’s definitely something I’m working on.”

One of the great joys has been time spent with Bucky and her parents, Glynis and Pat. The couple both retired recently from fulltime teaching, and Lisa is delighted they’re enjoying this new chapter.

“They’re loving their retired life. They’ve got a new lease on life, which is cool to see, and it’s more centred around them, their health and being active, and not just working.”

Lisa and Bucky have a holiday home in Ōhope near Glynis and Pat, and have loved being able to see more of them this year. Regular phone calls keep them connected, too.

“I’ve found I probably have more energy to have good conversations with them, which has been great.”

Lisa admits she still finds honours, such as her damehood, Olympic medals and even her recent honorary doctorate, “a little bit awkward”. But in typically humble fashion, she firmly believes they represent everyone who’s helped her along the way.

She insists she’s no more special than the next person – and says ultimately, it’s the simple, everyday things in life that keep her grounded, especially time with Bucky and their calendar boy Colin.

“I’ll always be so grateful that I have them to come home to. They bring me so much love and joy.”