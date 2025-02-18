Dame Lydia Ko poses with her Paris Olympics gold medal. Photo / Photosport

Dame Lydia Ko has added another accolade to her stellar 2024 efforts, taking out the top honour at the 62nd annual Halberg Awards.

Having already claimed an Olympic gold medal in Paris, won the Women’s British Open, become the youngest woman to be named in golf’s hall of fame and made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, the 27-year-old has now taken out Sportswoman of the Year, and the Supreme Halberg Award with it.

The Kiwi golfer also won the LPGA’s Tournament of Champions, and the Kroger Queen City Championship, as part of a golden 12-month period on the professional circuit.

Ko’s victory sees her named as the winner of the Supreme Halberg for the second time after she first lifted the honour in 2013, and Sportswoman of the Year for a fourth time, and the first since 2015.

Those two wins came at the expense of Dame Lisa Carrington, who also enjoyed an incredible 2024 which yielded three further gold medals to extend her status as New Zealand’s most decorated Olympian.