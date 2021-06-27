Covid 19 coronavirus: Prince Charles enjoys Zoom so much he will use it post-pandemic

Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne, and Princess Alexandra paid tribute to the world's nurses via video call in May. Photo / Royal Family

Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne, and Princess Alexandra paid tribute to the world's nurses via video call in May. Photo / Royal Family

Most people in their 70s would be glad to see the back of conversations over Zoom, with its many associated pitfalls such as the dreaded mute button and awkward camera angles.

Not so the Prince of Wales, who is keen to further embrace video conferencing and incorporate it into his long-term working pattern.

Prince Charles, 72, has so enjoyed the dual advantages of being able to convene heads of state from across the globe while at the same time reducing carbon emissions that he intends to make such practices permanent.

Clive Alderton, his private secretary, said the Prince had "really enjoyed" being able to conduct video meetings with "numerous" heads of state and government during the pandemic, from the chancellor of Germany to the King of Jordan.

"When Covid restrictions finally disappear, I think we might just retain some of these methods of working," he disclosed.

Describing them as "real positives," he added: "We became very used to and increasingly comfortable with mobile devices propped up on piles of books as messages are recorded or Zoom calls were joined."

A source close to the Prince said he had been "really struck" by the "sort of diplomacy" that could be conducted remotely.

"The Prince has always done quite a lot of this sort of thing on the telephone," they said.

"But to be honest, what we had never done before, was video conferencing with heads of state and government."

The Queen and The Duchess of Cornwall have joined together to thank @RoyalVolService volunteers for their hard work, one year on since the launch of the NHS Volunteer Responders Scheme.



Watch the full clip from the video call: https://t.co/JCGgUf6Aik pic.twitter.com/2cVF0EIWaA — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) March 19, 2021

A round table the Prince convened with the African heads of state and government was described as "absolutely brilliant", while a similar event hosted for Asian leaders was also considered a hit.

"We've never done that before but I think it's been a huge success," the source said.

"The Prince has really enjoyed doing it. It's been really striking that they all turn up, which is fantastic.

"The technology works. There was a real concern the first time we did this that the IT would glitch in the middle - half of the presidents and prime ministers would be frozen on the screen.

"Not a bit of it, it was absolutely brilliant. So I think we're going to do more of that.

"What it's made us realise is that a blend of these things is going to be the right answer going forward."

Wishing you a very happy Easter Sunday 🐣🌼



In support for Christians around the world, The Prince has contributed to this year’s Easter Meditation at @Stonyhurst College in Lancashire. His Royal Highness reads ‘God’s Grandeur’ by Gerard Manley Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/QUfNFTxDN3 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) April 4, 2021

Despite the many positives, the Prince's staff at Clarence House insisted nothing could exceed the benefits of face-to-face diplomacy.

"You only really build these relationships when you go and see people, stay with them, spend time off duty with them," one said.

"You can't walk around the park with them on Zoom. But I think what we will see in the future is a blend of these things, partly because the environmental impact of not travelling is huge."

In recent weeks, The Prince of Wales has convened a series of Roundtables with leaders from every region of the Commonwealth to discuss economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, accelerating action on climate change, biodiversity and sustainable investment. pic.twitter.com/os77r1ACm0 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 28, 2021

The Prince of Wales has made a virtual visit to Nigeria to learn about @RESCUE_UK's work in the northeast of the country.



📺During a video call with the organisation's staff, HRH met doctors at Mashamari Stabilisation Centre in Maiduguri treating children with malnutrition. https://t.co/TE9SZk4U9q — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 26, 2021

Alongside its annual financial review, published last week, Clarence House released its own carbon statement, detailing the Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall's carbon footprint.

Alderton said the couple had "taken a personal lead" in becoming energy efficient, saving nearly 3500 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over the past 10 years - equivalent to driving a petrol car around the planet 465 times.

He said 100 per cent of the electricity used across all their homes and offices now came from renewable sources.

The reduction in official travel because of the pandemic meant their carbon footprint was significantly down on the previous year.

The overall cost for royal travel fell by nearly 40 per cent, from £3.2 million to £2.1 million.

The most expensive trip was Prince Charles's charter flight to Kuwait in October to pay his condolences after the death of the country's Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, at a cost of £58,993 (NZ$115,915).