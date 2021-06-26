Queen seen driving to Frogmore as Prince Harry arrives in UK for Diana statue unveiling

The Queen and Prince Harry at the annual Chelsea Flower show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 18, 2015 in London. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen has been spotted driving to Frogmore Cottage after Prince Harry's arrival in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex landed on Heathrow tarmac from his flight from LAX ahead of the ceremony to unveil Princess Diana's statue next week. He is now self-isolating at Frogmore Cottage for five days.

The Queen was reportedly pictured driving to the cottage just 30 minutes after Harry's arrival.

"It is quite something. No sooner had Harry been driven from Heathrow to Frogmore Cottage the Queen was on her way down," a source told The Sun.

"I'm sure they would have plenty to talk about. The Queen would obviously want to see her grandson after everything that has gone on and could take this opportunity to act as the peacemaker."

The Duke of Sussex landed in London just after 12.30pm on Saturday (UK time), before getting picked up by a dark VW van on the tarmac, that then drove the Prince to the Windsor estate.

The Queen reportedly drove her green Jaguar to Frogmore Cottage. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen was pictured minutes later leaving Buckingham Palace and driving her green Jaguar towards Frogmore Cottage, where her grandson is staying.

Harry must now self-isolate and provide a negative Covid-19 test before he can attend the ceremony on Thursday where, together with his brother, he will unveil the statue of Princess Diana.

Diana's sons will be joined only by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer Pip Morrison, at the scaled-down event at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

The ceremony will mark what would have been Diana's 60th birthday.