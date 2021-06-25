'A Face Without Freckles...': Schoolgirl Meghan Markle children's book surfaces

It turns out "The Bench" isn't Meghan Markle's first foray into children's literature. Photo / Getty Images/Twitter

It turns out "The Bench" isn't Meghan Markle's first foray into children's literature. Photo / Getty Images/Twitter

A children's book written by The Duchess of Sussex as a school pupil has resurfaced.

The 39-year-old royal, who shares son Archie, 2, and 2-week-old daughter Lilibet with her husband Prince Harry, recently released "The Bench", a picture book for children.

However, that book is not her first foray into children's literature, as her earlier writing efforts have been revealed by the US Library of Congress.

US Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden revealed on Twitter that Meghan had submitted a book titled "A Face Without Freckles... Is a Night Without Stars" to the US Copyright Office in 1996.

"Did you know Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, wrote a book in 8th grade titled, 'A Face Without Freckles... Is a Night Without Stars'. She extols the wonder of freckles with drawings and verse. Meghan submitted it to the @CopyrightOffice in 1996," Hayden wrote on the social media platform.

The librarian included a brief extract from the book as well as introductory note about Meghan, who was then in high school.

The extract read: "Some people think freckles are strange, while I happen to disagree.

"Because if I did not have freckles, then I would not truly be me!"

"Meghan Markle currently attends Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, California and enjoys watching television, spending time with her friends, and participating in musical comedies," a note about the author stated.

"Meghan wrote this book in the eighth grade as a school project and now wishes to continue writing throughout high school."

Social media users were stunned to find out Meghan had written the book and submitted it for copyright at such a young age.

Others shared hints that she had thought of her "freckled face" as the theme for a book before, including her answer in the interview below.

A few Twitter users urged the Duchess to officially publish this book as well.

"They really need to print this book. #DuchessofSussex has too many supporters who are ready and willing to buy it," one person commented.

"Everyday I become more and more impressed with Meghan. So intelligent, poised, and kind. She's always had a way with words and conveying her thoughts and feelings," another Twitter user said.

In an interview with NPR to promote "The Bench", she described her recently released picture book as a "love story".

"It's a love story," she said.

"It's really just about growing with someone and having this deep connection and this trust so that, be it good times or bad, you know that you had this person.

"I really hope that people can see this as a love story that transcends the story of my family."

In the pre-recorded interview, done before the birth of the couple's second child Lilibet Diana, Meghan explained what she hoped people would get from the book.

She said the poem was inspired by watching her husband and Archie together.

"I often find, and especially in this past year, I think so many of us realised how much happens in the quiet," she said.

"It was definitely moments like that, watching them from out of the window and watching [my husband] just, you know, rock him to sleep or carry him or, you know ... those lived experiences, from my observation, are the things that I infused in this poem."

In the interview, she also said Archie is a "voracious" reader who loves the book, which includes personal and family details such as Princess Diana's favourite flower, and the Sussexes' rescue chickens.

"I knew our son would notice all of those elements, and he loves the book, which is great because he has a voracious appetite for books and constantly when we read him a book he goes 'again, again, again'. But now the fact he loves The Bench and we can say 'Mummy wrote this for you' feels amazing," the duchess said.