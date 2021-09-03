Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: What to cook for Dad this Father's Day

The classic breakfast in bed is the perfect way to start Dad's day. Photo / Getty Images

With most of the country at level 3 and Auckland in level 4 lockdown, Father's Day will look a little different this year.

But if you're lucky enough to have your dad or granddad in your bubble, one way to spoil him is to whip up some homemade treats.

He'll appreciate a delicious breakfast in bed or an indulgent dessert made with love - so here are some of our favourite recipes guaranteed to go down a treat this Father's Day.

Pancakes

You can't go past pancakes for a Father's Day breakfast. Photo / Getty Images

Sunday morning pancakes with maple syrup are the perfect way to start Dad's day this weekend. Add his favourite toppings - bacon, banana, blueberries, cream - and a cup of coffee on the side and you're good to go.

Get the recipe here.

Bacon and egg breakfast roll

These bacon and egg rolls are the perfect savoury treat to start the day. Photo / Getty Images

If Dad prefers a savoury breakfast, you can't go past these ridiculously easy breakfast rolls. All you need to do is toast the rolls, fry up some bacon and eggs, and add a swirl of hot sauce or hollandaise for extra flavour.

Get the recipe here.

Kumara and bacon frittata

Recreate a cafe-style Father's Day lunch at home with this frittata. Photo / Getty Images

Not only is a frittata a great lockdown meal to help use up all those leftover veg from your roast, it makes a delicious cafe-style lunch the next day. And since we can't take dad out for lunch this year, why not try to recreate the experience at home? Garnish with rocket and a drizzle of balsamic if you're feeling fancy.

Get the recipe here.

Spicy pulled pork

This easy pulled pork is the ideal filling for tacos or sliders for dinner. Photo / Getty Images

This pulled pork recipe couldn't be easier - let it simmer away in the slow cooker all day steeped in spices and a bottle of beer while you relax and spend time with dad. It can then be used as a tasty filling for tacos, in sliders, or on top of nacho chips.

Get the recipe here.

Mocha cake with coffee syrup

Finish off the day with this gorgeous mocha cake. Photo / Getty Images

This gooey cake is the ultimate chocolate indulgence. Serve for dessert with lashings of cream and a boozy coffee syrup for the perfect end to Father's Day - or simply tuck in for afternoon tea. It's a special occasion after all.

Get the recipe here.