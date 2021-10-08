Couple slammed for note giving cooking instructions to chef

A couple left detailed instructions for a chef on how to prepare their burgers. Photo / Getty Images

A couple left detailed instructions for a chef on how to prepare their burgers. Photo / Getty Images

While it is important to get what you asked for, one couple have been accused of taking things too far when they left detailed instructions for a chef on how to prepare their burgers.

The couple, named Alan and Karen and from the US, left six steps for the restaurant to follow including that all buns be put in one container and all meats in a separate container.

Basically, they wanted all the ingredients to be separated.

"Of course fries in separate containers," point five read. "Sauces or other items separate also," the instructions concluded.

A staffer who worked at the undisclosed restaurant in the States took a photo of it and uploaded it to a popular Facebook group called Don't F With Your Server.

A note given to the chef from two customers. Photo / Supplied

"OK, so I don't usually post, but this I couldn't resist," they captioned the post.

"Two guests came in today with their own printed instructions on how they wanted their food prepared.

"Absof*****glutely, Karen …" the staffer joked.

The post has been bombarded with comments from people furious over the demands.

"Stay home! And cook it yourself!" one annoyed person wrote.

"Solution: foil wrap & bag it. Bye, Karen," another responded, while a third said: "The names say it all."

One restaurant worker said their venue would never accept such instructions.

"LOL!!!!! My restaurant would say no. We don't waste to go containers on stupidity," they said.

However, some Facebook users came to the couple's defence, with one person saying they could have been travelling long-distance.

"They will probably put the meat and the fries in a thermal warming bag. I would accept the compliment that they chose your restaurant for their road trip meal," they continued.

Other restaurant workers shared similar experiences.

"I had this guy that used to come in to my job and I s**t you not he printed business cards with these ridiculous modifications. To a salad," one man wrote.

"I used to have a guy that would give his server a note to give to me on how to make his Bombay up martini. Every Friday for two years," another said.