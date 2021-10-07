Spencer: New Diana film slammed for being 'unnecessarily gratuitous'

Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days. Video / Neon Studios

Warning: Content may be distressing

The latest film adaptation about Princess Diana's life has been slammed over scenes which show her battle with bulimia and self-harm.

In the controversial film, Spencer, the royal is portrayed as a broken young woman trapped in the royal institution, reports the Sun.

During the two-hour film, the princess, played by Kristen Stewart, is seen in an almost constant state of distress.

The monarchy is portrayed as a cold firm set in its ways and unwilling to compromise, in scenes that may cause upset to the royal family, especially Prince Charles and Prince William.

Charles' unfaithfulness and lack of affection towards Diana are emphasised during the film, as well as a young William's heartbreak over his mother's pain.

Royal expert Penny Junor has called it "unnecessarily gratuitous".

"Poor old William is all I can say. And let's leave Diana with a shred of respect and dignity. I know William was there when she was unhappy, but it sounds to me the movie is factually incorrect."

Graphic scenes in the film expose the reality of the late Princess of Wales' struggle with bulimia.

Set over three days in 1991 during Christmas at the royals' Sandringham estate, the film is a gloomy take on how director Pablo Larraín sees Diana's world amid her broken marriage.

The newest Diana film has been criticised for being too graphic. Photo / Supplied

Harsh criticism of Charles is nothing new - but Spencer is the first film adaptation of Diana's life in which William and Prince Harry play an active role.

The young princes, who are 9 and 7 in the film, feature in a number of emotional scenes.

As Diana tucks them into bed for the night, William asks: "Mummy, why do we have to open our presents on Christmas Eve? Why not Christmas Day like everybody body else?"

Diana replies: "You know at school you do tenses? There is the past, the present and the future? Well, here there is only one tense – there is no future. The past and the present are the same thing."

She's later seen sneaking the boys' presents to open on Christmas morning, but begs them to keep it secret from the family.