Spencer: New Diana film slammed for being 'unnecessarily gratuitous'

Warning: Content may be distressing
The latest film adaptation about Princess Diana's life has been slammed over scenes which show her battle with bulimia and self-harm.
In the controversial film, Spencer, the royal is portrayed as a broken young woman trapped in the royal institution, reports the Sun.
During the two-hour film, the princess, played by Kristen Stewart, is seen in an almost constant state of distress.
The monarchy is portrayed as a cold firm set in its ways and unwilling to compromise, in scenes that may cause upset to the royal family, especially Prince Charles and Prince William.
Charles' unfaithfulness and lack of affection towards Diana are emphasised during the film, as well as a young William's heartbreak over his mother's pain.
Royal expert Penny Junor has called it "unnecessarily gratuitous".
"Poor old William is all I can say. And let's leave Diana with a shred of respect and dignity. I know William was there when she was unhappy, but it sounds to me the movie is factually incorrect."
Graphic scenes in the film expose the reality of the late Princess of Wales' struggle with bulimia.
Set over three days in 1991 during Christmas at the royals' Sandringham estate, the film is a gloomy take on how director Pablo Larraín sees Diana's world amid her broken marriage.
Harsh criticism of Charles is nothing new - but Spencer is the first film adaptation of Diana's life in which William and Prince Harry play an active role.
The young princes, who are 9 and 7 in the film, feature in a number of emotional scenes.
As Diana tucks them into bed for the night, William asks: "Mummy, why do we have to open our presents on Christmas Eve? Why not Christmas Day like everybody body else?"
Diana replies: "You know at school you do tenses? There is the past, the present and the future? Well, here there is only one tense – there is no future. The past and the present are the same thing."
She's later seen sneaking the boys' presents to open on Christmas morning, but begs them to keep it secret from the family.
Where to get help:
• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
• Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)
• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)
• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (12pm to 11pm)
• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)
• Anxiety helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)
• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.