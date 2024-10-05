In response, the brand rolled out an emotive campaign using images and videos of real mums who had just given birth tucking into a Whopper burger while holding their new baby.

Women were overwhelmingly supportive of the “Bundles of Joy” campaign, stating those who had ever given birth know all too well the “immense feeling of hunger” they’d experienced after the gruelling task of bringing a new life into the world.

But others said it was irresponsible to promote junk food as a mother’s “first meal” after birth.

The ad quickly went viral, amassing almost 2 million views since it was shared on Burger King UK’s official Instagram page. Men and women debated its messaging.

“I think any woman can eat what she wants after birthing her own child! She deserves a medal not just her own choice of food,” one woman argued.

“Amazing ad, literally the only time I’ve ever INSISTED on a big old burger. I deserved it,” another mum said.

As one ranted: “I’ve been good for the last 9 months, and have gone through unmentionable pain to bring this precious being into the world. Just let me eat what I f***ing want.”

But others said the campaign was “disgusting” and “gross”, suggesting it was “irresponsible advertising”.

“This is unsettling. After childbirth, mums need nutrients, not a burger loaded with calories and sodium. Promoting this right after such a major physical experience feels irresponsible,” one shared.

“This is disgusting!!! Mothers need proper nourishment after going through birth!” raged another.

One male marketing strategist said the ad went "too far" and promoted unhealthy post-partum eating, but women said those who were offended by the photos were “mansplaining what women can and cannot do after childbirth". Photo / Burger King

One of the biggest critics was marketing strategist Will Poskett who declared the “ad goes too far”.

“It’s an ad that promotes cancer and obesity-causing ultra-processed foods next to the birth of a newborn baby,” he said in the viral LinkedIn post.

“Come on adland we can do better than this surely? The insight might be ‘true’ [but] this is cynical and disgusting.”

His comments sparked outrage in the marketing industry, with many women stating Poskett was “mansplaining what women can and cannot do after childbirth”.

Michelle Hampton, managing partner at Sydney-based marketing agency WiredCo., described the remarks as “serious BS”.

“I see a new mum simply enjoying some well-earned comfort food after what can, to some (myself included), be compared to going on the biggest bender of your life,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

“Although a magical life-changing experience like no other, this woman has also likely experienced 9 WHOLE MONTHS of intermittent (or constant) insomnia, anxiety, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, raging hormone fluctuations, cankles, back pain, lightning crotch (yes it’s a thing). The list goes on.”

Burger King's UK ad campaign has drawn mixed opinions. Photo / Burger King

Hampton, whose business won B&T’s 2024 Independent Marketing Agency of the Year, went on to detail how painful the birthing experience, which often lasts “30+ hours and involves 20/10 pain” can be.

“She not only deserves to smash a burger if she wants, she deserves a medal too don’t you think?!” she concluded.

Meanwhile another industry expert noted that the ad had “mostly outraged men”, pointing out the ad’s target audience had been “positive and supportive”.

“Burger King’s latest campaign in the UK has certainly outraged its target audience. Oh, hold on, sorry my mistake, it mostly outraged the people it was not aimed at – men,” said creative agency founder Rodd Chant told Marketing Beat.

“The overwhelming outpouring of anger, moral stances and post-natal health advice mixed in with a decent helping of mansplaining was confusing, to say the least.

“But when you look at the comments and reactions from women, you know, the people it was aimed at and who can actually give birth, the majority were either positive and supportive – or at least not morally outraged.”