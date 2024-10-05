In response, the brand rolled out an emotive campaign using images and videos of real mums who had just given birth tucking into a Whopper burger while holding their new baby.
Women were overwhelmingly supportive of the “Bundles of Joy” campaign, stating those who had ever given birth know all too well the “immense feeling of hunger” they’d experienced after the gruelling task of bringing a new life into the world.
But others said it was irresponsible to promote junk food as a mother’s “first meal” after birth.
His comments sparked outrage in the marketing industry, with many women stating Poskett was “mansplaining what women can and cannot do after childbirth”.
Michelle Hampton, managing partner at Sydney-based marketing agency WiredCo., described the remarks as “serious BS”.
“I see a new mum simply enjoying some well-earned comfort food after what can, to some (myself included), be compared to going on the biggest bender of your life,” she wrote on LinkedIn.
“Although a magical life-changing experience like no other, this woman has also likely experienced 9 WHOLE MONTHS of intermittent (or constant) insomnia, anxiety, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, raging hormone fluctuations, cankles, back pain, lightning crotch (yes it’s a thing). The list goes on.”
Hampton, whose business won B&T’s 2024 Independent Marketing Agency of the Year, went on to detail how painful the birthing experience, which often lasts “30+ hours and involves 20/10 pain” can be.
“She not only deserves to smash a burger if she wants, she deserves a medal too don’t you think?!” she concluded.
Meanwhile another industry expert noted that the ad had “mostly outraged men”, pointing out the ad’s target audience had been “positive and supportive”.
“Burger King’s latest campaign in the UK has certainly outraged its target audience. Oh, hold on, sorry my mistake, it mostly outraged the people it was not aimed at – men,” said creative agency founder Rodd Chant told Marketing Beat.
“The overwhelming outpouring of anger, moral stances and post-natal health advice mixed in with a decent helping of mansplaining was confusing, to say the least.
“But when you look at the comments and reactions from women, you know, the people it was aimed at and who can actually give birth, the majority were either positive and supportive – or at least not morally outraged.”