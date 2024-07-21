Advertisement
Bella Hadid reportedly hires lawyers amid Adidas Munich Olympic ad backlash

Bella Hadid is reportedly preparing for a legal battle with Adidas following a controversial campaign. Photo / Getty Images

Supermodel Bella Hadid has reportedly hired a team of lawyers following the recent controversy surrounding a collaboration with Adidas.

Hadid, an American-Palestinian model, was the face of the athleticwear giant’s advertisement reintroducing their retro sneaker, which was first released in 1972 as part of the Munich Olympics.

The games that year were marked with tragedy after Palestinian terrorists killed a German police officer and 11 members of the Israel Olympic team including athletes and coaches.

Following the release of the ad in which Hadid is seen holding a bouquet of roses and wearing the brand’s red trainers, many were quick to criticise Adidas for their choice of model, with The American Jewish Committee stating the brand picked an alleged “anti-Israel” model.

Adidas apologised for 'any upset or distress caused' by the advertisement featuring Bella Hadid. Photo / Adidas
A spokesman said: “At the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, 12 [sic] Israelis were murdered and taken hostage by Palestinian terrorist group Black September.

“For Adidas to pick a vocal anti-Israel model to recall this dark Olympics is either a massive oversight or intentionally inflammatory. Neither is acceptable.”

While the shoemaker apologised for the “unintentional” connections to tragic historical events and stated they are “revising” the ad, Hadid is reportedly preparing for a legal battle.

Speaking to TMZ, sources close to the 27-year-old state she plans to bring the brand’s lack of public accountability to the courtroom and claim she feels they “spearheaded a cruel and damaging campaign”.

Other insiders told the news outlet Hadid reportedly “didn’t know” what the advertisement was going to be when she signed on to the do shoot.

Adidas pulled the ad and issued an apology shortly after it started receiving backlash.

Adidas had a high profile at the 1972 Olympics in Munich.
“The Adidas Originals SL72 campaign unites a broad range of partners to celebrate our lightweight running shoe, designed more than 50 years ago and worn in sport and culture around the world”, they said.

“We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events – though these are completely unintentional – and apologise for any upset or distress caused. As a result, we are revising the remainder of the campaign.

“We believe in sport as a unifying force around the world and will continue our efforts to champion diversity and equality in everything we do.”

