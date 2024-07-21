Supermodel Bella Hadid has reportedly hired a team of lawyers following the recent controversy surrounding a collaboration with Adidas.
Hadid, an American-Palestinian model, was the face of the athleticwear giant’s advertisement reintroducing their retro sneaker, which was first released in 1972 as part of the Munich Olympics.
The games that year were marked with tragedy after Palestinian terrorists killed a German police officer and 11 members of the Israel Olympic team including athletes and coaches.
Following the release of the ad in which Hadid is seen holding a bouquet of roses and wearing the brand’s red trainers, many were quick to criticise Adidas for their choice of model, with The American Jewish Committee stating the brand picked an alleged “anti-Israel” model.