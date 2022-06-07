What’s on Jacinda Ardern’s agenda ahead of a chat with the Aussie Prime Minister, could we see a second Covid booster? And fire in Auckland’s second tallest tower in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Burger King in Austria has caused a stir on social media with a bizarre Pride month tie-in that saw it promote its famous Whopper burger with a very risque twist.

The "Pride Whopper", as promoted by the fast-food giant, is identical to the original but can be purchased with either two top buns or two bottoms.

The ad was met with shock, with some questioning whether Burger King knew how their promotion of "tops" and "bottoms" would be received by the LGBTIQ+ community.

"Burger King Austria made a Pride burger that's either two tops or two bottoms… what in straight hell?" Jarett Wieselman wrote on Twitter.

Burger King Austria made a Pride burger that’s either two tops or two bottoms… what in straight hell? pic.twitter.com/bSl3Cyiq9p — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 3, 2022

"If they spent any time talking to the queer community Burger King would know the last thing they want is pairing a top with a top and a bottom with a bottom," comic artist Erica Henderson noted.

If they spent any time talking to the queer community Burger King would know the last thing they want is pairing a top with a top and a bottom with a bottom https://t.co/VE0qELkDun — Erica Henderson (@EricaFails) June 6, 2022

Others accused Burger King of "pride-washing" or "rainbow-washing" by marketing their food using Pride symbolism and asked if the company would be donating any part of the proceeds.

"Late capitalism is a great time to be alive," one user joked on BK Austria's Instagram post.

Responding to comments, Burger King said: "We are official partners of Vienna Pride and support the LGBTQIA community."

They also claimed to be promoting "equal love and equal rights" with their new creation.