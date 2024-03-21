The Princess of Wales has been out of the public eye for months following 'planned abdominal surgery'. Video / NZHerald

Lately, the royal family have been plagued by swirling speculation, ranging from affairs to photoshop fails and even divorce rumours. However, one thing is certain: Buckingham Palace needs some assistance when debunking conspiracy theories, which is possibly why it’s hiring a communications assistant.

Buckingham Palace has just released a job posting in search of someone to sort through press enquiries and handle the media attention the royal family so often attracts.

The new assistant will be responsible for “promoting the work, role, relevance and value of the royal family to a worldwide audience”, the listing reveals.

The chosen candidate will also be expected to plan coverage of royal events, on top of creating content for several platforms, “including media advisories, social media updates and feature articles”.

The assistant will also have to do both proactive and reactive communications, which of course means handling situations similar to the recent speculation surrounding the Princess of Wales’ health.

The position is an entry-level job, with former communications experience not needed. However, the successful candidate will have a passion for current affairs and an enthusiasm towards the royal family.

Of course, Buckingham Palace is the official residence of King Charles and Queen Camilla, not Prince William and Kate, so the latest job opening may not have anything to do with the recent scandal enveloping the Waleses.

Applications for the role will close on April 7.

Located at the Private Secretary’s Office in Buckingham Palace and coming with a £25,642 ($53,695) salary, the job may seem attractive. However, it will come with a lot of work considering the royal family’s turbulent time of late.

Earlier this year, the Palace announced the Princess of Wales had undergone “planned abdominal surgery” and would be taking time to recover until Easter. However, after Kate took the fall for photoshopping a family picture on Mother’s Day and remained out of the spotlight for an extended period, many started to question her whereabouts.

Rumours ran rampant about the princess, with some believing she was placed in a “coma” after medical complications, and others speculating a divorce could be on the cards.

Kate Middleton has been photographed in public for the first time since her surgery, in an image published by The Sun.

What’s more, after a slew of royal pictures had been revealed to be photoshopped, large agencies such as Getty and AFP started to question whether the Palace was a reliable source.

This week, Middleton was spotted for the first time since her abdominal surgery strolling around a farm shop with her husband Prince William. The Waleses were visiting the Windsor Farm Shop, a short distance away from their home in Berkshire, reports the Daily Mail.

Despite her recent appearance, speculation continues to run rampant surrounding Princess Kate’s wellbeing and marriage.