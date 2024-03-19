Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has had a family photo recalled by picture agencies over editing fears.

Lady Rose Hanbury has responded to rumours she and Prince William once had an affair, after Kate Middleton’s “disappearance” following her surgery sparked bizarre speculation the royal couple could be headed for divorce.

The mum of three, who is married to David Cholmondeley, spoke via her lawyers over the weekend as royal watchers continued to theorise about the Princess of Wales’ recovery and the state of her marriage.

Her legal team told Business Insider that the rumours of an affair with the prince “are completely false”.

Lady Rose Hanbury has responded to rumours of an affair between her and Prince William. Photo / Getty Images

The speculation can be traced back to 2019, but Kate Middleton’s absence from royal duties following planned abdominal surgery has revived rumours about her marriage to Prince William, with whom she shares children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. However, she was spotted in public over the weekend visiting a farm shop with her husband near their Berkshire home, with photos and video of the princess shared online yesterday.

It comes after US talk show host Stephen Colbert even brought up the rumours during an episode of The Late Show last week.

“The kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England William having an affair,” he said.

“So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me –– the Marchioness of Cholmondeley –– what a beautiful name!” he joked, referring to Hanbury’s title.

He added that “Cholmondeley” is in fact pronounced “Chumley”, joking about the pronunciation again later in his monologue.

Prince William and Rose Hanbury were first rumoured to be having an affair in 2019 when it was reported the group of friends had had an alleged “falling out”.

Following the news, In Touch reported speculation the prince may have had a romantic relationship with the marchioness and claimed that when Kate confronted him, he allegedly “laughed it off” telling her there was “nothing to it”.

The royal family has never addressed the alleged affair and the rumours began to die down, with the couples even seen together multiple times including at a gala in 2022. Kate and Rose were also seen together at the Houghton Festival last year.

Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley pictured with her husband David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. Photo / Getty Images

Representatives for the royals have been clear that Kate is still recovering from her surgery and won’t be taking up royal duties again until after Easter.

It comes after she shared an edited photo of herself with her children to mark Mother’s Day in the UK, which sparked confusion and led several major photo agencies to recall the snap.

It was first reported yesterday that Kate had been spotted out and about in public for the first time since Christmas on a visit to a farm shop over the weekend.

The princess, 42, also watched her children play sports with their friends on Sunday, according to The Sun.

One person told the paper Kate seemed “happy, relaxed and healthy”; a claim that, if correct, should quell concerns about the state of her health after she underwent major abdominal surgery two months ago.

After she spent some time watching the children playing sports, it was reported onlookers saw her stop at her favourite farm shop, located a short distance from the royal couple’s home, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor.







