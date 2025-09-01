Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The unspoken rules of ‘bring a plate’ - and how to know if you’re breaking them

By Nikki Birrell
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Um, who brought the budget sangers? Photo / 123RF

Um, who brought the budget sangers? Photo / 123RF

At any Kiwi gathering – from the school fundraiser to the Saturday night potluck – there’s one phrase that strikes equal parts relief and low-level panic: “Just bring a plate.”

It sounds easy, friendly, no fuss. But beneath that breezy instruction lies a rich and complicated etiquette: decades of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save