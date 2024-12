This stunning pavlova has all the wow factor but is easy to make. Video / Fresh Media

A gorgeous pav laden with plenty of fresh fruit makes an impressive end to any Christmas feast.

This is an indulgent pavlova with mascarpone cream and fresh berries topped with toasted sliced almonds. The base is a classic Kiwi pavlova recipe, crunchy on the outside and marshmallowy on the inside.

Classic berry pavlova

Serves 6

Ingredients