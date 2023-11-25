One Kiwi woman has put a call out for pavlova tips and tricks after her baking 'disaster'. Photo / Facebook

One Kiwi woman has put a call out for pavlova tips and tricks after her baking 'disaster'. Photo / Facebook

Nothing screams New Zealand Christmas quite like a pavlova for dessert. From the excessive amounts of cream, passionfruit sauce, strawberries on top and maybe a sprinkle of flake, it truly is the best.

Unfortunately for many of us, perfecting a pavlova is almost harder than Santa trying to keep track of all the good boys and girls in the world - and no one knows that more than Nicky Ramanauskas.

Taking to Facebook, the Kiwi woman told friends of her frustration while making the delicious treat and asked for help as the complete disaster made her want to throw her creation “on the front lawn”.

One Kiwi woman has put a call out for pavlova tips and tricks after her baking 'disaster'. Photo / Facebook

“Every year I attempt to make a pavlova every year it’s a disaster,” she said adding, “I don’t have a mixer just a hand mixer and my whites were fluffy but then slowly adding the sugar makes it get more runny. Now it’s nothing but flat in the oven and I’m pregnant and angry and sick of this happening.

“Please help, ready to throw it on the front lawn.”

Thankfully, Kiwi bakers came to the rescue to share their top tips and tricks and we’ve compiled them below so you can try them out and show up to Christmas with a dessert even your Great Grandma Carol would be proud of.

Here are New Zealanders top pavlova baking tips:

30-year-old recipe

Pavlova cakes are a staple for any Kiwi Christmas. Photo / 123rf

If you’re going to trust any pavlova recipe, it may as well be the tried and true one someone’s grandma gave them. One woman shared her fail proof recipe noting she only uses a hand electric beater to make it.

It includes:

4 egg whites

4T boiling water

4 heaped teaspoons of cornflower

10oz of sugar

1t vanilla essence

1 & 1/2 t vinegar

She says put all of the ingredients in a bowl and beat until very thick (about 15mins). Then pile and shape on foil or baking paper and cook at 250F (125-130C) for approximately one hour to one and a half hours until the outside is firm and crusty.

Noting that it makes a crunchy outside with marshmallow centre, she said “Don’t faff around adding things a bit at a time you literally chuck in the bowl together and beat,” and confessed before she found this recipe from St Martins Church in Christchurch, she “could never” make a successful pavlova.

Another reiterated that putting all the ingredients in a bowl is the way to go, they commented, “Eight egg whites, one cup of sugar, vanilla essence. Put all together in bowl and mix for 15mins. Works every time.”

The clean bowl method

A clean bowl will help create a perfect pavlova. Photo / 123rf

According to multiple people, the best way to ensure a perfect pavlova is by making sure your bowl is extra spick and span.

One woman said: “Wipe your mixing bowl out with vinegar on a paper towel, separate each egg into a cup and add individually as to not waste any eggs incase one separation goes wrong, whites should be beaten until you can hold the bowl upside down above your head and it not fall on your head. It won’t form stiff peaks if there is any yolk what so ever.”

Another said: “Your bowl needs to be spotless, make sure absolutely no yolk gets in the whites, beat them until very thick till peaks form. Fluffy isn’t beaten enough.”

Old eggs

Old eggs could be the secret to a perfect pavlova. Photo / 123rf

It may sound a little strange to any non-bakers but one woman recommends using “oldish” eggs as fresh eggs can create problems.

She said: “Make sure your eggs are not fresh. They need to be oldish. If they lie flat in a bowl of water they’re too fresh. Make sure not one teeny tiny drop of yolk gets in. Fluffy doesn’t sound far enough. They need to be so stiff when you hold them above your head they stay there. Almost dry even. Don’t forget your cornflour and vinegar. Make sure your oven is up to temp before you put it in and your oven can’t be gas. Don’t open the door of the oven at all until it’s cold. Don’t be slamming the doors around the house.”

Another said: “I learnt never use fresh eggs for pav or cream puffs,” while a third added, “Eggs also can’t be really fresh. I buy them and have them on the bench for a week.”

If all else fails

While we would all love to create the perfect pavlova, sometimes it just isn’t your journey. Maybe you’ve been slaving away at the stove all day with little Johnny tugging at your apron asking to go play, maybe you dropped an eggshell in the egg white, maybe you’re just want to pour a glass on wine and finally relax.

Whatever the reason, we see you, we understand and we have a solution.

Kiwi woman Nicky Ramanauskas put a pavlova recipe call out on her Facebook page after her 'disaster' creation. Photo / Facebook

One woman commented on the post, “You can save it once it’s cooked rather than chuck it out. You can add cream and fruit to it and carefully roll it over on to itself and you have a rolled pavlova. No one needs to know it wasn’t supposed to be that way.”

Another option is buying the Edmonds Pavlova Magic dessert mix, or if you are really in your do less era, there are plenty of pre-made pavlova options at the supermarket.

Or, you can take Ramanauskas’ approach and slip, slop, slap a whole lot of cream on it and call it a day.

Lillie Rohan is an Auckland-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things relationships and dating, great Taylor Swift ticket wars and TV shows you simply cannot miss out on.











