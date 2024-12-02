Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Is pavlova the best Christmas dessert? Dan Ahwa and Greg Bruce argue pros and cons

By &
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
The real debate around pavlova isn't who invented it ... it's whether the dessert is worth fighting over in the first place. Photo / 123RF

The real debate around pavlova isn't who invented it ... it's whether the dessert is worth fighting over in the first place. Photo / 123RF

Opinion by Greg Bruce &Dan Ahwa

The greatest dessert in the world? Or a weird eggy mess? Dan Ahwa and Greg Bruce make the case for and against pavlova.

Love

Greg Bruce

I look up to Dan Ahwa as a sort of guru in most areas of life, because he’s extremely smart and has impeccable

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle