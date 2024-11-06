15 Cocktail Recipes For Every Mood

Cocktails for celebrating, commiserating or just because.

Fancy a drink?

Whether you feel like a straightforward sip or an elaborate elixir, we’ve compiled a cocktail menu of drinks for every occasion and mood.

Perfect the at-home version of your signature happy hour order or shake things up and add a new concoction to your repertoire.

As always: please drink responsibly.

The applejack and grenadine-based Jack Rose is one of the most polarising classic cocktails from the early 20th century — people either love or hate it. But those who love it, really do. Unsure which side of the divide you fall on? Make one and pledge your allegiance.

Transport yourself to somewhere warmer and more relaxed one sip at a time. This tropical beauty works well with any type of rum and has a gorgeous shade of pinky red thanks to the Campari.

Absinthe, egg white, syrup and soda wash together for a drink that froths over a petite coupe like sea foam.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A zesty, citrusy quencher. This ombre glass houses a refreshing mix of tequila, grapefruit juice and soda water.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Swap the tequila for gin and you’ve got yourself a grapefruit spiked version of one of history’s most enduring cocktails: the Tom Collins.

There’s a simple (and strong) allure to a Manhattan, almost anyone can make a passable version when the core recipe simply requires a base of whiskey to be mixed with half as much vermouth and a couple dashes of bitters. You can tweak the varietals until your palate is content - bourbon will yield a sweeter drop - but the garnish of a maraschino cherry is non-negotiable.

Picture / Rosie Herdman

Herbal, fruity, sweet and refreshing, the Missionary’s Downfall is a moreish white rum-based frozen cocktail that tastes like your out of office is on.

If you’re going to combine caffeine and alcohol, you should do it expertly. This modern (less sweet) tweak on the buzzy cocktail comes from Dick Bradsell, the bartender credited with conceiving the energetic cocktail’s original recipe at in 1983.

Photo / 123RF

This four-ingredient blend is perfect for those who like their drinks short, sharp and hard to mess up.

The Kyiv Sour, created by bartender Dmytro “Dima” Shovkoplias, is a take on the New York Sour - a bourbon or rye whiskey sour with a float of red wine - using iconic local Ukranian ingredients in place of traditional ones as a celebration of his heritage. It’s sweetened with a syrup made from chestnuts, the symbol of the capital city.

In 2015, to celebrate that year’s Marr Factory fashion show, Bombay Sapphire brand ambassador Chase Bickerton created this spicy tipple, drawing inspiration from Helen Cherry’s terrifically textured collection. Gently warm cassia bark heightens the warmly botanical elements in the gin, violet liqueur flirts with floral notes and a garnish of vanilla bean ice cream is a playful finish.

Named after the evening time when the star of Venus can be spotted in the sky, generally also the start of cocktail hour, a Vesper is most commonly associated with being James Bond’s signature drink.

Many will reel off the spy’s preference as “shaken not stirred” but in 1953′s Casino Royale novelist Ian Fleming dictates the correct instructions comprise “three measures of Gordon’s, one of vodka, half a measure of Kina Lillet. Shake it very well until ice-cold, then add a large slice of lemon peel. Got it?” Got it.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Matcha powder (made from Japanese green tea) lends a green tinge and a unique earthiness to this non-traditional margarita. Add soda and tweak to be as strong - or as fizzy - as you’d like.

This sophisticated mezcal and tonic, developed by Connor Griesdale, venue manager at Bar Non Solo, sees the savoury, smoky cousin to tequila, paired with Amaro Montenegro, a caramel-coloured Italian liqueur with bitter citrus notes, for a herbaceous take on a classic Negroni. Serve neat or over ice.

Photo / Wikimedia Commons.

Negronis have become increasingly elaborate over the years. This purist recipe is easy to replicate at home and doesn’t require any fancy tools.

