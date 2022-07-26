Add This Enticing Cocktail Recipe To Your Next Mid-Winter Dinner Party Menu

Mid-winter is the ideal time to throw a dinner party, when entertaining from the comfort of your own home equals staying cosy and filling the house with good conversation and company. Create a celebratory atmosphere by lighting the fire, setting the table and greeting guests at the door with a pre-dinner cocktail.

The Bittersweet Symphony is sure to impress with its sophisticated flavours, unique combination of spirits and the addition of Schweppes 1783 Light Tonic Water, from Schweppes’ premium range of mixers. Mezcal, the savoury, smoky cousin to tequila, and Amaro Montenegro, a caramel-coloured Italian liqueur with bitter citrus notes, are often paired together for a herbaceous take on a classic Negroni, served neat or over ice.

For the Bittersweet Symphony cocktail, developed by Connor Griesdale, venue manager at Bar Non Solo, fresh lime and grapefruit juice are added to the mix, topped off with the crisp bitter bubbles from Schweppes 1783 Light Tonic Water, which is the ideal complement to the bittersweet flavours of Amaro. The result is a delicious winter cocktail that will wow guests.

Bittersweet Symphony

30ml Mezcal

20ml Amaro Montenegro

15ml lime juice

15ml grapefruit juice

Schweppes 1783 Light Tonic Water

Rosemary and orange peel, to garnish

Method

Start with pouring the mezcal into a tall glass. Add the Amaro Montenegro, lime juice and grapefruit juice. Fill with ice, top up with Schweppes 1783 Light Tonic Water and give it a stir. Wrap the orange peel around the rosemary and add it into the glass. Enjoy!

Crafted for the curious, the Schweppes 1783 range of premium mixers is ideal to have on hand for dinner party hosts and budding mixologists alike. The range, which includes a Quenching Cucumber Tonic Water, a Crisp Tonic Water, a Light Tonic Water and a Golden Ginger Ale, is the perfect pairing for the finest spirits. The range pays homage to Jacob Schweppe, who invented the world’s first effervescent soft drink in 1783. Continuing his legacy of innovation over 230 years later with this range, Schweppes' flavour combinations are an updated play on the classic mixers we all love. Be sure to keep the fridge stocked with Schweppes 1783 ahead of your next mid-winter celebration.