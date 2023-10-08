Food & Drink

How To Make A Kyiv Sour, The Cocktail Sweetened With Chestnut Syrup

Strain this whiskey-filled libation over ice chunks.

Parovoz Speakeasy is located on the ground floor of what was once one of the oldest movie houses in Kyiv, Ukraine. However, the name has little to do with the silver screen — Parovoz translates to “locomotive,” referring to its long, narrow interior. Here, modern cocktails are served in a setting that’s a nod to the grand style of early twentieth-century nightlife.

Although Parovoz opened in 2012, one of its most beloved recipes wasn’t found on the menu until 2019. The Kyiv Sour, created by bartender and co-owner Dmytro “Dima” Shovkoplias, is a take on the New York Sour — a bourbon or rye whiskey sour with a float of red wine — using iconic local ingredients in place of traditional ones as a celebration of Ukrainian heritage. It’s sweetened with a syrup made from chestnuts, the symbol of the capital city. In lieu of the wine float, homemade bitters made from cranberries and beetroot, two ingredients found in much of the local cuisine, are sprayed over the foam in the glass at the end. And instead of American whiskey, Shovkoplias swaps in Scotch blended with grain whiskey for the base as a nod to Ukraine’s most important agricultural export.

In spring 2022, Parovoz Speakeasy celebrated its 20th anniversary, just a couple of weeks after Russia launched its first strikes in the country. As of this writing, Kyiv has not been captured, and the bar has remained open, serving Kyiv Sours and other libations, albeit with more limited hours.

KYIV SOUR RECIPE

Year: 2019

Origin: Kyiv, Ukraine

Inventor: Dmytro Shovkoplias

Premises: Parovoz Speakeasy

Alcohol type: Whiskey

Glassware: Rocks

50 ml Naked Grouse Scotch whiskey

22 ml fresh lemon juice

22 ml chestnut syrup (a simple syrup made with 1 part chestnut purée and 1 part gum arabic)

3 drops Easy Foam or Fee Foam (bottled non-egg-white foam alternatives)

Garnish: Spray of cranberry and beetroot bitters over the top, beetroot chip
  1. Shake all ingredients with ice until well chilled and foamy.
  2. Strain into a rocks glass over ice chunks.
  3. Spray the bitters over the top and add the beetroot chip.

Recipe extracted from Signature Cocktails by Amanda Schuster, published by Phaidon. $80, out now.

