8 slices of streaky bacon

4 eggs

4 English muffins

4 slices of cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper

Method

Fry the bacon until crispy. Set aside. Use the same pan to fry the eggs (sunny side up, or over-easy if your family prefers it). Season them with a little salt and pepper while they are cooking. Placing a lid on the pan will help cook the eggs by steaming them gently without overcooking the whites. While the eggs are cooking, split and toast the English muffins and butter them generously. Once the eggs are perfectly cooked, lay the bacon over one-half of each English muffin. Top each one with a fried egg and a slice of cheddar cheese. Call the family in and enjoy!

These breakfast muffins can be frozen if you want to have a batch in reserve for mornings when you need a bit of extra time. Wrap them in foil before freezing. To reheat simply remove the foil, leave to defrost, and pop them in the microwave or a sandwich press.