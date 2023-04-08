Sunday Kitchen: Paris Butter’s Zennon Wijlen + Cheese and bacon scones eggs benedict recipe

Paris Butter's head chef Zennon Wijlens. Photo / Alex Burton

Zennon Wijlens is head chef of Auckland restaurant Paris Butter and whips up incredible high-end cuisine during his working week. On the weekend he likes to keep it simple, but still delicious, and here he serves up a cheese and bacon scones eggs benedict recipe for an indulgent Sunday brunch.

What does Sunday look like in your kitchen?

On Sundays, we like to have a bit of a sleep-in after a late Saturday service at Paris Butter. I’ll start with a coffee and sorting out a couple of household chores, including giving the cat his special Sunday breakfast. Sunday is family day for us, the only day we all don’t have to work. We like to keep brunch a very no-mess no-fuss affair, especially after cooking high-end fine dining all week, it’s nice to keep it as simple as possible. The kitchen at home is very much Catherine’s (my fiancee) domain. She often laughs at how I cook all this amazing food all week but when it comes to using a microwave, I’m out of my depth. If she hasn’t had time to bake cheese and bacon scones on a Saturday, then we’ll pick up some of the delicious cheese ones from Homeland which are just as good, if not better. Brunch is one meal we almost always make at home and a personal favourite of mine is cheese and bacon scones eggs benedict.

Why have you chosen this dish?

I’ve chosen this dish for a couple of reasons, the first being, who doesn’t love a cheese scone or a cheese and bacon scone at that? And secondly who doesn’t like eggs benedict? For vegetarians, you can omit the bacon and add avocado and it’s just as delicious. If you’re not vegetarian and want to go ultra-indulgent you can add avocado to the scones with the bacon and eggs. While we don’t have this every week, it’s our special brunch recipe - a perfect Easter morning treat - that we love to indulge in whether it’s just the two of us or with family and friends. It’s relatively easy to make and delicious.

Cheese and bacon scone eggs benedict. Photo / Alex Burton

Cheese and bacon scone eggs benedict

Cheese and bacon scones

(Makes 8 scones)

2 cups grated cheese, plus a little extra for sprinkling

3 rashers bacon, cooked, cooled and thinly sliced

4 cups self-raising flour, plus a little extra for dusting

½ tsp of salt

¼ tsp of cayenne pepper

2¼ -2½ cups of milk

Miso hollandaise

(Serves 2-4)

150 g unsalted butter

2 large free-range egg yolks

1 dessert spoon white wine vinegar

1 lemon

½ tsp white miso

To serve

Small handful baby spinach, per serve

Two strips of cooked streaky bacon, per serve

Two poached eggs, per serve

1. For the cheese and bacon scones: Preheat oven to 200C. Line a baking tray with baking paper.

2. In a large bowl combine the cheese and bacon with the flour, salt and cayenne pepper. Slowly add the milk and gently mix the dough with a loose hand.

3. When the mixture is just combined, tip it on to a floured surface and gently bring it together. Do not over-mix the dough or the scones will be tough.

4. Place handfuls of the dough on to the prepared oven tray and sprinkle over extra cheese. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden.

5. For the miso hollandaise: Get a saucepan and a heatproof mixing bowl that will sit stably over the pan. Half-fill the pan with water and bring to a simmer. Turn down the heat as low as it can go but still have the water simmering.

6. Place the butter in a medium pan over low heat, so it starts to melt but doesn’t burn. When the butter has melted, take it off the heat.

7. Place the egg yolks in your heatproof mixing bowl, which you should then place over the pan of just-simmering water. It’s important that the saucepan is on low heat, or the eggs will scramble.

8. Using a whisk, start to beat your eggs, then whisk in your white wine vinegar and finally the miso.

9. Keep whisking, and then start adding the melted butter by slowly drizzling it in, whisking all the time, till all the butter has been incorporated. The result should be a lovely, smooth, thick sauce.

10. Season carefully with sea salt, and loosen if necessary with little hot water. Keep tasting the sauce until the flavour is to your liking.

11. To serve: Toast two halves of the cheese and bacon scones and top with baby spinach, cooked bacon and two poached eggs. Drizzle over the miso hollandaise and enjoy.