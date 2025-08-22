Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Auckland CBD shooting: Detective Shaun Winstanley on recovery, and launching Firebird Energy

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
17 mins to read

Shaun Winstanley, two years after the police detective was shot in the face by a gunman on a construction site in Queen St, Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Shaun Winstanley, two years after the police detective was shot in the face by a gunman on a construction site in Queen St, Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Two years after a gunman killed two men and injured multiple others on a Queen St construction site, the Auckland detective who took a shotgun blast to the face has launched a surprising new business. Shaun Winstanley and wife Nicky speak to Kim Knight about his recovery: Seven major surgeries,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save