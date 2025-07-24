New Zealand's newest ice cream is the Treble Cone – a cubed triple-treat in a triangular wafer, as seen at The Food Show, Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray
Food will always look better on a white platter.
“Sometimes, I recline on a white platter myself,” confirms Annabelle White.
Because is it even The Food Show if the nation’s most irreverent cook is not cracking jokes from the main stage?
While White and company demonstratethe perfect chef walk (pursed lips, buttocks stapled together, etc), I rest my weary arteries and wonder: how many tiny sausages does it take to sink a reporter’s stomach?
It was The Food Show preview day and I had burning questions. For example: would my workplace-funded counselling programme cover truffle taramasalata-induced trauma? Is covering caramelised peanuts with peanut butter even legal?
From Friday to Sunday, the Auckland Showgrounds will host a rolling maul of gluttons, gourmands and food and drink aficionados. Thousands will sink their teeth into the edible wares of more than 200 exhibitors flogging everything from salt and vinegar flavoured cheese to yuzu and lime marshmallow.
My advice? Come hungry, thirsty and towing a suitcase – no amount of protein-infused ice cream will prepare your clavicle for the weight of a tote bag full of hemp fermented pesto and kimchi.
My brief was simple: walk, sample and report. It was food for thought and I had more than a few of them ...