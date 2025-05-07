Around 7.15 am on July 20, 2023, Reid, who was working for a contractor at the construction site, entered the building and went to the third floor where his colleagues were meeting.

He shot and killed two colleagues and injured others. He then entered an internal stairwell and made his way up the building.

When approaching the 17th floor, he shot and wounded another worker who was running away from him.

Armed police officers, including members of the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) and Special Tactics Group (STG) responded, after calls from members of the public reporting there was an active shooter on Queen St and that a person had been shot.

Records show that 373 construction workers were on site at the time.

They were told Reid was on the 19th floor, and when they neared that level, an officer at the front called to Reid, telling him to surrender.

Reid appeared from higher up and shot at the officer.

He entered a partially completed lift shaft, and officers tried to negotiate his surrender.

About 8.05am, officers on Level 18 started breaching the plywood doors, believing him to be in a lift shaft on the 19th floor.

When they breached the last door on the left, the officers unexpectedly encountered Reid, who fired two shots, hitting two officers and seriously wounding one of them.

Other officers immediately dragged the two officers to safety.

Officers continued to instruct Reid to surrender. He raised his firearm and fired one shot.

Officers fired at Reid, and one round struck him in the forearm.

Reid died at the scene from what was later established to be self-inflicted injuries.

The IPCA found police conducted a thorough investigation into the incident and agreed with its findings and outcome.

It acknowledged the “bravery and courageous actions of our frontline, Armed Offenders Squad and Special Tactics Group that responded”.

Auckland City District Commander, acting Superintendent Sunny Patel, said in a statement the “tragic events” were a day “still fresh in the memory of many of our police staff that responded that morning, as well as the wider Auckland community”.

Patel said two officers were fired at by Reid, and one was seriously wounded.

“[He] is working through a lengthy recovery period nearly two years on.

“Police would also like to acknowledge the families of Solomona Tootoo and Tupuga Sipiliano.

“These two men went to work and lost their lives in devastating circumstances.”

