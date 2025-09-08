Advertisement
Air NZ adventure beyond sale: Discounted flights to New York, Tokyo, London and more

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

What’s happening while your plane’s sitting on the tarmac? Herald NOW host, Ryan Bridge stepped into the shoes of Air New Zealand workers for the day. Video \ Jason Dorday

Thousands of international airfares have been discounted in an Air New Zealand promotion considered their “widest reaching long haul sale for the year”.

For a two-week period beginning today, seats to 40 international destinations will be discounted as part of the airline’s “adventure beyond sale”.

Popular international destinations included

