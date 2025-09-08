“We know Kiwis love to dream big when it comes to travel – and this sale is about making those dreams easier to reach."

The national carrier has worked with connecting partner airlines to open up destinations beyond its own flight network across the United Kingdom, Europe, Southeast Asia and India. This includes one-way flights to London or Paris from $1060, Ho Chi Minh City from $697 and Delhi from $742.

“At these prices, we expect seats to fly out the door – so we encourage customers to get in quick.”

Live now, the sale runs until midnight on September 22.

Seats are limited and subject to availability. A card payment fee, selected travel periods and further conditions apply.

In August Air NZ announced earnings before taxation of $189 million for the 2025 financial year, compared with $222 million in the prior year. Net profit after taxation was $126 million. However, passenger revenue declined by 2% to $5.9 billion, which the airline attributed to a 4% reduction in overall network capacity from engine availability constraints.

The airline expects earnings before taxation for the first half of the 2026 financial year to be similar to or less than that reported in the second half of the 2025 financial year.

Air NZ’s adventure beyond sale fares include: