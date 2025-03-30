Where to find Delhi’s best butter chicken

This is the restaurant where it all started. Butter chicken was invented at Moti Mahal in the 1950s, and while the families warring over the inventor’s title have moved on to create their own restaurant franchises, the original outlet in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj area serves up a butter chicken that stays true to its roots. The restaurant, patronised by famous names from Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to US President Richard Nixon, has an old-school ambience, and serves an understated butter chicken that doesn’t leave you feeling too heavy; also try their dal makhani (another dish that was invented here) and burrah kabab (lamb chops grilled over coals).

Address: 3704, Netaji Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, New Delhi, 110002

Moti Mahal, often credited with the invention of butter chicken, has served everyone from Nehru to Nixon. Photo / A.S. Hazra

Gulati

Founded in 1959 as a dhaba (roadside eatery) with wooden benches and tables, Gulati has grown to become a household favourite, and among the top places in Delhi for a delectable butter chicken. The restaurant’s manager MK Bhati credits the popularity to the restaurant’s chefs, many of whom have been at the restaurant for more than 30 years. Gulati’s butter chicken is rich and robustly flavoured, and comes with a side of shallots pickled in vinegar, a common accompaniment to many Indian dishes. The restaurant’s Mughlai dishes are of note, such as the kakori and galouti kebabs (both made of minced meat, skewered and pan-roasted respectively) and the biriyani; the dahi kabab (fried patties of drained yogurt) is a vegetarian’s delight.

Address: 6, Pandara Rd Market, New Delhi, 110003

Gulati’s chefs have been preparing their famous butter chicken for over 30 years. Photo / A.S. Hazra

Havemore

The age-old conflict among Delhi’s butter chicken lovers is – who has the better butter chicken, Gulati or Havemore? The two restaurants are neighbours, with similar menus and founding years. Havemore started as a stall selling samosas and tea, founded by Karan Singh Bajaj, a Partition refugee. As part of the refugee resettlement, the family was allotted land on Pandara Rd, where Bajaj’s son opened a dhaba in 1959; the restaurant is currently run by the family’s third generation. The butter chicken is a smooth balance of creamy, sour and spicy; a mouthful reveals different flavours like a flag gently unfurling in the wind.

Address: 11-12 Pandara Rd Market, New Delhi 110003

Havemore and Gulati, two of Delhi’s top butter chicken spots, are located right next to each other. Photo / A.S. Hazra

Minar

Founded in 1970 and named after Qutb Minar, a famous Unesco Heritage-listed victory minaret in Delhi, Minar is tucked away in Delhi’s Connaught Place shopping arcade. The decor is kitschy, the interiors dimly lit, but the food draws fans new and old. Their butter chicken blends tomatoes, kasuri methi (dried fenugreek) and cream into a dish where the spice notes hit first, with a light tangy aftertaste. It is best eaten with their potato or onion kulchas; also try the mutton rara, a slow-cooked meat dish, and kadhai chicken, named after the wok that it’s cooked in.

Address: L-11, Connaught Circle Connaught Place, New Delhi, 110001

Minar’s butter chicken is best paired with their fluffy kulchas, a type of Indian bread. Photo / A.S. Hazra

Mughal Mahal

Tucked away in a leafy alley on the edge of Delhi’s busy commercial district of Karol Bagh is Mughal Mahal. Founded in 1976, the restaurant’s decor is inspired by medieval Mughal palaces, though the menu has a mix of Punjabi and Mughlai dishes, including their famed butter chicken. The tomatoes are the star of Mughal Mahal’s butter chicken, dialled up to accentuate the tangy flavour of the mildly spiced dish. “To me, they are the gold standard of butter chicken, and they live up to it,” says writer Marryam Reshii. “It is rich and creamy and sour.”

Address: 7, Govind Lal Sikka Marg, Rajendra Place, New Delhi, 110008