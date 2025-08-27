Advertisement
Air New Zealand earnings down in a soft domestic market as engine dramas linger

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Air New Zealand has announced the appointment of Nikhil Ravishankar as its next CEO.

Air New Zealand has made a $126 million net profit after tax, down from $146m the year before.

The airline said its 2025 financial year results reflected a sluggish domestic market, global engine maintenance challenges and significant cost inflation.

Earnings before tax were $189m, compared with $222m the year before.

