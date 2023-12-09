Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

5 tips for gaining real rest over the holidays, according to an expert

By Georgia Vavasour
4 mins to read
Implementing a regular meditation practice can provide year-round benefits in managing stress, improving mood, and boosting energy. Photo / 123rf

Implementing a regular meditation practice can provide year-round benefits in managing stress, improving mood, and boosting energy. Photo / 123rf

You’re likely to be coming to the end of a long, busy and stressful year. You may be hanging on by a thread for the holidays. If you want to return to work

Latest from Lifestyle