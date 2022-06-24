Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: Stay Strong, keep your mind and body healthy

5 minutes to read
Strength training energises us and makes us stronger and healthier physically, mentally, and emotionally. Photo / 123rf

Strength training energises us and makes us stronger and healthier physically, mentally, and emotionally. Photo / 123rf

Carolyn Hansen
By
Carolyn Hansen

Northern Advocate columnist

OPINION

When it comes to the status of our health, our immunity, and our fitness levels, we can do one of two things: We can put all our trust in and rely solely on outside

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei