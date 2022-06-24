Strength training energises us and makes us stronger and healthier physically, mentally, and emotionally. Photo / 123rf

OPINION



When it comes to the status of our health, our immunity, and our fitness levels, we can do one of two things: We can put all our trust in and rely solely on outside resources/influences for protection, in which case, we will continually be co-dependent on "influences we have no control over".

Or we can quit putting all our faith in external help, take the helm and foster a healthier outlook and a future for ourselves by turning within for answers, taking initiative/action and creating a personal environment conducive to building strong immunity/protection and healthy longevity for ourselves.

We know the immune system is the body's major defence mechanism, protecting us from invading pathogens, illness and disease.

Since we've each been gifted our own personal system, it makes sense to nurture and pay special attention to this "inner power" that holds such a charge over our health, and do what is required to keep this baby in tip-top condition, functioning at full power! Along with a nutrient-dense diet, physical activity/movement/exercise is key.

All types of exercise are good and contribute to our health - some theories for "why" include:

• Exercise slows the release of stress hormones that could otherwise increase and open the door to illness.

• Exercise helps flush the lungs and airways of bacteria, reducing the chances of catching whatever flu, cold or illness may be circulating among the unhealthy.

• Physical activity/exercise raises our temperature during and immediately afterward, helping to prevent the growth of unwanted bacteria.

• Exercise induces changes in white blood cells - the body's immune system's cells that are used to fight disease.

Regardless of age, our muscles, bones, and joints are major players when it comes to keeping our independence and mobility now and in the future. So, while exercise in all forms is better than no exercise, there is one form of exercise that easily trumps all others when it comes to building the health of our muscles, bones, and joints - and that is strength training.

If we want our muscles, bones and joints to stay strong and fit, we must give them exactly what they need and were created for: movement and resistance.

Strength training, or what some call resistance training, is a type of training that uses our muscles to overcome some form of external resistance force when called upon to do so.

One's own body weight (push-ups, leg squats, planks, pull-ups) can be used, resistance bands (many choices in exercise and fitness stores), free weights (dumbbells, barbells) and kettlebells and exercise machines (either at home or at the gym) provide all the resistance required.

Benefits of strength training:

• Build and maintain muscle mass - lean muscle mass decreases with age. Strength training helps to preserve muscle mass, and even enhances muscle mass at any age.

• Increase strength - a primary reason for incorporating strength training. Builds strong, lean muscles.

• Improves bone health (brittle bones break easily!). Strength training stresses the bones and increases bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

• Reduced risk of injury - strength training improves balance and reduces risk of falls.

• Burn body fat - helps manage or lose weight.

• Increased metabolism - helps to burn calories (even when at rest!).

• Offers the gift of independence and mobility!

Strength/resistance training improves balance and helps us complete everyday tasks and activities without issue.

It enhances our quality of life and gives us the ability to maintain mobility and independence as we age. Those who have paid little to no attention to their muscles, bones and joints in the past will find the simple act of rising from a sitting chair difficult and challenging without help in the future. That means a loss of freedom and becoming dependent upon others for the simplest of life's demands.

Resistance exercise is empowered to reduce (and even correct in some cases) symptoms of chronic conditions such as back pain, obesity, heart disease, depression, arthritis, and diabetes - and that is just the short list.

It boosts learning skills and improves thinking (increases cognitive functions) and gives our emotional and mental states a real lift as well.

In other words, strength training energises us and makes us stronger and healthier - physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Our self-image and confidence levels soar, our self-esteem rises, our health improves, our immunity becomes a fortress, our mental and emotional states benefit as powerful hormones are stimulated and released, and we become much more aware, centred and balanced.

All these positives translate to higher productivity at home, work, or school. Strength training sends a powerful, positive message of appreciation and love to our skeletal system, our muscular system (hearts included - got to keep that organ and its muscles pumping strong!) and our brains - and it is this dedicated energy and love that is mirrored back as "reward" in strength, endurance, flexibility, improved posture, balance, freedom, mobility and joy of living!

Without a doubt, when it comes to boosting immunity, strength and overall health and longevity, there is no competition. Strength training is the Cadillac of exercise and the best bang for our buck.

Carolyn Hansen is co-owner of Anytime Fitness