Kāpiti College students performing Titus Andronicus.

The Kāpiti SGCNZ University of Otago Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival was held earlier this month at Te Raukura ki Kāpiti with Kāpiti College, Paraparaumu College and Mana College competing.

With many festivals across the country having to move online, regional coordinator Chrissy Perry said they were privileged to be able to hold the event with a live audience.

"We were very fortunate to be able to give the performers the gift of a live audience as many regions around the country were only able to run a 100 per cent digital mode festival due to Covid-19 interruptions.

Kāpiti College performing Macbeth.

"The performers and directors from our colleges were incredibly resilient through the rehearsal process to bring their pieces to a live performance status."

With seven schools originally signing up for the 31st rendition of the festival, only three were able to make it, with Mana College submitting a digital piece that was shown during the event to the live audience.

The 12 entries were assessed by Tracy Wills-Wright and Teresa Sullivan who said they were at an extremely high standard.

Paraparaumu College students performing Twelfth Night.

Highlights of the festival included Kāpiti College's 15-minute piece of Romeo and Juliet Paraparaumu College's 5-minute piece of Merry Wives of Windsor making it through to the SGCNZ UOSWSF National Festival to be held in Wellington at Michael Fowler Centre over Queen's Birthday weekend.

Paraparaumu College's Eva Weld was also awarded direct entry into the National Shakespeare Schools Production, an intensive week-long event to be held in Dunedin in October.

Paraparaumu College students performing Macbeth.

Results

-One 15-minute scene to participate in the National Festival at Queen's Birthday weekend, will also receive the Sheilah Winn Cup. Kāpiti College: Romeo and Juliet

-One 5-minute scene to participate in the National Festival, will also receive the Sheilah Win Festival cup. Paraparaumu College: Merry Wives of Windsor

-One individual direct entry student to National Shakespeare Schools Production who is not in a group chosen to attend the National Festival, will also receive the mayor's cup. Paraparaumu College: Eva Weld

-The Tim Watson Cup for outstanding individual performance. Paraparaumu College: Sonny Edwards

-Moby Dickens Bookshop Award for the best delivery of the text. Paraparaumu College: Eva Weld

-Pak'nSave Kāpiti Cup for outstanding performance in a supporting role. Paraparaumu College: Ciara Devlin

-Coastlands Cup for outstanding elements of performance. Kāpiti College: Taming of the Shrew

-The Kāpiti Observer Cup for the most innovative and creative performance. Kāpiti College: Titus Andronicus

-The Adjudicator's Cup for the best connection between two actors. Kāpiti College: Tama Porter and Molly Gallagher, Romeo and Juliet

-Horowhenua District Council Cup for outstanding young performer years 9-11. Mana College: Georgia Ellis

-The Taz and Dyson Assessors' Award given to a performer or group the assessors wish to acknowledge for something that isn't covered by the other awards Paraparaumu College: Twelfth Night, for overall excellence